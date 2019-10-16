Juniors at Cranberry High School learned how to properly guide a blind person and use a white cane Tuesday during a White Cane Safety Day awareness program put on by the Venango County Association for the Blind.

"We wanted to raise awareness with the younger generation," Krysta Carson, the executive director of the Venango County Association for the Blind, said. "So much of the white cane law has to do with driving, and these students are old enough to drive so we wanted to educate them about safety issues faced by the blind," Carson added.

