Cranberry High School student Kayla Harris uses a white cane to navigate an obstacle course blindfolded. Harris was instructed by David Thompson, a life services aide with the Venango County Association for the Blind, and Eric Schreiber, president of the Oil Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Council of the Blind, during Tuesday's White Cane awareness event. (By Kara O'Neil)
Trevor Davis and Mikhaila Schrum learn how to use a white cane Tuesday at the White Cane safety day event at Cranberry High School. The program raises awareness about the safety issues faced by blind pedestrians. (By Kara O'Neil)
Cranberry High School student Jordan Huffman acts as a sighted guide for fellow student Kaitlyn Eck at the White Cane safety day event Tuesday at Cranberry High School. Students got to briefly experience what blind people experience every day. (By Kara O'Neil)
Juniors at Cranberry High School learned how to properly guide a blind person and use a white cane Tuesday during a White Cane Safety Day awareness program put on by the Venango County Association for the Blind.
"We wanted to raise awareness with the younger generation," Krysta Carson, the executive director of the Venango County Association for the Blind, said. "So much of the white cane law has to do with driving, and these students are old enough to drive so we wanted to educate them about safety issues faced by the blind," Carson added.