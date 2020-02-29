CLARION - Counselor Aislinn Slaugenhaupt painted a frightening scenario: "Imagine you are a homeless 14 year-old girl; pregnant, with nowhere to go."

That gave Clarion County area law enforcement officials, health care professionals and counselors something to think about during a training seminar on human trafficking held Thursday by PASSAGES, a Clarion-based nonprofit that advocates for the rights and needs of survivors of sexual violence.

