PASSAGES legal advocate Robin McMillen speaks about human smuggling during a training session at Trinity Point Church in Clarion. The session covered at-risk individuals, trafficking hot spots, recruitment techniques and physical indicators. (By Randy Bartley)
PASSAGES Director Marlene Austin speaks during a training seminar dealing with human trafficking and modern day slavery at Trinity Point Church in Clarion. (By Randy Bartley)
Counselor Aislinn Slaugenhaupt leads a group of educators, counselors, law enforcement officials and others during a seminar on human trafficking at Trinity Point Church in Clarion. (By Randy Bartley)
PASSAGES legal advocate Robin McMillen speaks about human smuggling during a training session at Trinity Point Church in Clarion. The session covered at-risk individuals, trafficking hot spots, recruitment techniques and physical indicators. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Counselor Aislinn Slaugenhaupt painted a frightening scenario: "Imagine you are a homeless 14 year-old girl; pregnant, with nowhere to go."
That gave Clarion County area law enforcement officials, health care professionals and counselors something to think about during a training seminar on human trafficking held Thursday by PASSAGES, a Clarion-based nonprofit that advocates for the rights and needs of survivors of sexual violence.