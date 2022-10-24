Witches and spooky characters of various descriptions had an enchanting time in downtown Franklin on Saturday afternoon and evening during the Franklin Retail & Business Association’s Witch Walk.

Those who had bought a ticket to the event carried around their Witch Walk totes from store to store, where they redeemed coupons from their bag, hunted for the skeleton key hidden in each store for the skeleton key scavenger hunt, and just had fun shopping while dressed in the spirit of Halloween (and competed for the best-dressed award at the end of the day).

Energy Security forum fuels optimism

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Organizers of the Energy Security Conference at Drake Well said feedback received from participants was “overwhelmingly positive” and they have high hopes of hosting similar events in the coming years. They hope it puts Venango County “back on the map” when people think of energy.

Witch Walk had everyone bewitched
Witch Walk had everyone bewitched

Fire destroys Oil City home

A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire today destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.

Clarion moves to regulate short-term rentals

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Earlier this month, Clarion Borough agreed to update its zoning ordinance to include and regulate short-term rentals. The new rules apply to what are commonly known as “Air B&Bs” and vacation rentals.

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 e…

Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Doctor says Fetterman recovering
HARRISBURG (AP) — John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, released a doctor’s note on Wednesday saying he is recovering well from a May stroke as he vies for an open seat in a bare-knuckle campaign against Republican rival Mehmet Oz, who has questioned Fetterman’s …

Could Titusville company's deal help Cranberry?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Cranberry Economic Development Committee, during its meeting on Tuesday afternoon, had an interest in what a representative of a Titusville manufacturer had to tell the panel in regard to a lucrative military contract it secured earlier this year.

Oil City fiber-optic project continues
  • Makayla Keating

A Verizon crew out of Erie County has been working on a fiber-optic project on Route 8 in Oil City, between the Specialist Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge and the Center Street Bridge.

Venango, Clarion gas prices under regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average prices for a gallon of gasoline in Venango and Clarion counties are below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week increased 2 cents to $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
HARRISBURG (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.

Children never too young to learn fire prevention
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The presence of numerous firetrucks with emergency lights flashing in the Cranberry Mall’s parking lot on Friday evening could have given the impression to anyone driving past the mall that a fire or other major emergency was taking place.

State: 37 Polk Center residents relocated

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Service’s process of moving Polk State Center residents to other state-operated centers has been underway, as dozens have been transferred to either Ebensburg or Selinsgrove.

'Pastore sees 'big commitment' needed in new-look 16th District
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Democrat Dan Pastore said he hasn’t been nervous about being a newcomer to politics when thinking about the “big commitment” to “a big district” in his effort to unseat Republican Mike Kelly as a U.S. House representative. In fact, he’s “optimistic” and “it’s been a fascinating process.”