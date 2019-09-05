Dave Burk, who works works closely with a resident at Polk State Center, expressed his opposition to the decision to close the center to Gov. Tom Wolf at Slippery Rock University on Wednesday. (By Richard Sayer)
Irene McCabe, of Pittsburgh, whose sister is a resident at Polk State Center, waits to talk with Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday afternoon at Slippery Rock University. (By Richard Sayer)
Gov. Tom Wolf told the newspaper on Wednesday that the decision to close Polk State Center was the "right thing to do by the people there" because the consensus is that "centralized, huge places of care" are not "the right way" to care for residents.
Wolf spoke briefly about the center during a news conference that took place at Slippery Rock University on Wednesday afternoon. The governor was at the Butler County school to highlight the "It's On Us PA" campaign that the university is implementing to combat campus sexual assault.