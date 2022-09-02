HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
The so-called “one-time, large-scale pardon effort” will allow anyone who has been convicted of possession of marijuana or small amount of personal use to apply. There is no limit for the age of conviction.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
August wrapped up with a beautiful day on Wednesday, and though the crowds have thinned a bit with the start of school, several folks still turned out in downtown Franklin to enjoy the high-70s temperatures and end-of-summer sunshine.
A Pittsburgh man who is a suspect in a vehicle theft Sunday from a Washington Township home in Clarion County that ended in a hit and run crash in Lucinda has also been connected to another case of stealing items from several vehicles in Marianne in Clarion County in June.
KNOX — The theft of two vehicles and reports of other vehicles being entered have prompted Clarion state police to seek information regarding the theft of items from vehicles in the Lucinda area of Knox Township.
KNOX — The theft of two vehicles and reports of other vehicles being entered have prompted state police in Clarion to seek information regarding the theft of items from vehicles in the Lucinda area of Knox Township.
Teachers and staff members at the Venango Region Catholic School system and Christian Life Academy were busy Monday cleaning and decorating classrooms and getting ready to welcome students back to school this morning.
According to Venango County 911, there were no injuries as the result of a structure fire at 1461 Route 227 in Cornplanter Township at about 4:50 a.m. Monday. Franklin state police told the newspaper they are conducting an investigation of the incident.
SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning Friday about the Fed’s determination to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes: It will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses.
WASHINGTON (AP) — For millions of Americans, President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation offers a life-changing chance to escape the burden of debt. But for future generations of students, it doesn’t fix the underlying reason for the crisis: the rising cost of college.
Several felony charges have been filed against an Oil City woman who is accused of driving under the influence last month and causing severe injuries to four people in a hit-run crash in Victory Township.
The Oil City Library is highlighting local and regional authors Saturday with its second Oil Region Festival of the Book, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Avenue Plaza in front of the library.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race, with the celebrity heart surgeon’s campaign saying that if the state’s lieutenant governor “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wou…
The Franklin Black Knights Marching Band switched up its routine a little bit by moving practice to the baseball field this week since the football stadium is closed due to the resurfacing of the surrounding running track.
Although traffic delays in Oil City continued early Tuesday because of construction in the downtown area, the situation increasingly improved during the course of the morning in comparison with the congestion that both motorists and police encountered Monday.
Clarion state police said two people suffered fatal injuries and two other people were transported after a two-vehicle crash on Paint Boulevard, south of Doe Run Road in Paint Township, around 5 p.m. Monday.
Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.