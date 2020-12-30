Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.