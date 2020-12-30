HARRISBURG (AP) — Additional restrictions that were imposed in Pennsylvania almost three weeks ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will expire as expected early next week, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.

“This does not mean that we’re out of the woods. Not by any means,” Wolf said during an online news conference. "We still have significant mitigation orders in place.”

Wolf says that on Monday morning, the regulations he imposed as of Dec. 12 will end. Wolf temporarily halted school sports and other extracurricular activities, closed gyms, theaters and casinos, and banned indoor dining at restaurants in response to the worsening pandemic.

The restrictions have included an indoor gathering limit of 10, an outdoor gathering limit of 50 and capacity restrictions at retail stores.

The temporary ban on sports has extended to K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and sports at the club, travel, recreational and intramural levels.

Republican state lawmakers and business groups have opposed the additional restrictions, and on Wednesday state House Republicans called them unwise and unwarranted.

“When we return to session next week, the House Republican Caucus will begin work on an economic recovery plan for all Pennsylvanians that will help ensure these destructive shutdowns and restrictions never happen again," said House GOP spokesperson Jason Gottesman.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said it welcomed the end of the three-week ban on in-person dining, but noted the closure came during what is normally a lucrative holiday period for bars and restaurants.

The association asked lawmakers to authorize grants to help the hospitality sector of the economy. It also called on Wolf to allow patrons to sit at bars, saying that such a policy change would provide relief to corner bars and similar small taverns that do not have room for tables where indoor dining is currently permitted.

Clarion-Limestone plans Jan. 11 hybrid reopening

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News

CLARION TOWNSHIP — The Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan — with certain modifications — used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.

Front Page

GOP blocks quick vote in Senate on $2,000 checks

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.

Franklin native involved in groundbreaking study
Front Page

Franklin native involved in groundbreaking study

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A Cleveland-based biotechnology company co-founded by a former Franklin resident has launched a groundbreaking clinical study to evaluate stem cell therapy to treat traumatic injuries and associated complications.

Front Page

'Next few weeks going to be tough'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before they get better" when it comes to the pandemic.

+3
Boy's Christmas gift
Front Page

Boy's Christmas gift

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Franklin boy's festive Christmas display has netted him about $1,000 in donations that he plans to pass on to Precious Paws Animal Rescue in memory of the family's dog.

House OKs Trump's $2K checks
Front Page

House OKs Trump's $2K checks

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump's demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.

Putting others first
Front Page

Putting others first

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A 9-year-old Oil City boy and his family organized an effort to donate care packages this Christmas as part of a desire to help those in need in the community.

'Tireless' volunteer honored as Citizen of Year
Front Page

'Tireless' volunteer honored as Citizen of Year

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Lisa Winger, a lifelong Oil City resident whose "tireless commitment to those in need" has made a strong mark on her community, has been chosen as the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Citizen of the Year.

Free

Food distribution scheduled today in Clarion

Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. today, or while supplies last. There is no requirement other than a need to receive a box from the church, which is located at 700 Wood St.

Steelers storm back
Front Page

Steelers storm back

After trailing 21-7 at halftime, the Pittsburgh Steelers climbed back to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 28-24, at Heinz Field on Sunday.

Front Page

Trump signs massive measure

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday evening, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

+4
Help for students
Front Page

Help for students

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As schools have moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the United Way of Venango County has opened several learning hubs in the county where students who are struggling with remote learning can go for assistance.

Front Page

Election may fuel fight

HARRISBURG (AP) - The angst, anger and hostility over Pennsylvania's presidential election result will flow past New Year's Day.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Merry Christmas!

'Hard one to take'
Front Page

'Hard one to take'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The announcement earlier this month that JC Penney in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors in March deals yet another blow to a community that has seen businesses depart throughout recent years.

Front Page

Vaccines for essential workers

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Titusville Area Hospital has provided COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers, emergency services personnel and other essential workers within the hospital's service area over the past several days at the Titusville airport.

Front Page

Singing Hills property up for sale

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The timber company that owns the former Singing Hills Girl Scout camp between Oil City and Dempseytown has put the property up for sale.

Front Page

Second vaccine expected to arrive in state this week

HARRISBURG (AP) - More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads. A second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.