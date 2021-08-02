HARRISBURG (AP) - The governor of Pennsylvania is asking state lawmakers to return to Harrisburg within a month to extend a statewide disaster emergency intended to help stem the commonwealth's opioid addiction crisis.

In a letter to the General Assembly, Tom Wolf said he plans an Aug. 5 renewal of the disaster emergency declaration first issued in January 2018. He asked lawmakers "to consider returning" to extend the declaration by Aug. 26 "to allow for a renewal of our collective efforts in this space and a continuation of this vital work."

A destructive delight
Front Page

A destructive delight

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM - The Clarion County Fair's demolition derby Saturday night attracted dozens of drivers including a grandmother and a man whose total track time was 38 seconds.

Crawford tornado confirmed
Front Page

Crawford tornado confirmed

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed that a tornado touched down Thursday afternoon at a farm near Cochranton. There were no injuries reported.

+2
Senators call on Wolf to rescind Polk closure plans
Front Page

Senators call on Wolf to rescind Polk closure plans

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

State senators Scott Hutchinson and Michele Brooks have sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting the state "rescind (its) plans" for the closure of Polk and White Haven state centers and "reinstate the security that the residents and staff depend on."

Front Page

Wolf, task force urge lawmakers to promote vaccines

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania's coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, citing the highly contagious delta variant, and one of the state's most populous counties acknowledged Friday it mishandled students' confidentia…

+3
Rescue boat arrives
Front Page

Rescue boat arrives

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Oil City Fire Department is gearing up to unveil its new rescue boat next month, about nine months after the previous boat was badly damaged during a river rescue in November.

Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County
Free

Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County

The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.

+3
Carrying on tradition
Front Page

Carrying on tradition

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Last week, nine girls stood in the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City waiting to hear who would win the title Oil Heritage Queen 2021.

+3
Area residents back from blaze
Front Page

Area residents back from blaze

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Two Venango County residents who work for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources returned this week from two weeks in Minnesota battling a wildfire there.

+3
Chalk Talk advice
Front Page

Chalk Talk advice

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Venango County Substance Abuse Program "chalked up" recovery to informing the community at Wednesday's Chalk Talk outside the Franklin Public Library.

+3
'We do this for fun'
Front Page

'We do this for fun'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The Clarion County Fair hosted the Keystone Mini-Mods Tuesday night with the key word being modified.

Front Page

Area brownfield sites tested

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Environmental testing at several former industrial sites along the Allegheny River has been completed with the help of a grant.

+3
Far from a drag
Front Page

Far from a drag

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Lewis Cleaver hasn't seen his old home since early May, and he probably won't be home until October.

+9
Event cruises to a close
Front Page

Event cruises to a close

  • From staff reports

Oil City's Oil Heritage Festival wrapped up over the weekend with lots of events, including Saturday's concert by The Clarks.

Big weekend at festival
Front Page

Big weekend at festival

  • From staff reports

The Oil Heritage Festival has a packed schedule this weekend as the celebration concludes, and Oil City officials are bracing for traffic congestion tonight as popular Pittsburgh band The Clarks is expected to draw a large crowd to Justus Park and the downtown.

+2
Precious Paws welcomes 22 dogs
Front Page

Precious Paws welcomes 22 dogs

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Fourteen puppies and eight adult dogs - all aboard an air-conditioned truck - completed a four-day journey from Texas to Venango County, arriving at Precious Paws Animal Rescue on Wednesday evening.

'Taking aggressive approach'
Front Page

'Taking aggressive approach'

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Wednesday said it wants to require nursing homes to boost staffing levels, announcing the first in what officials describe as a series of updates to outdated long-term care regulations that have been in place for more than 20 years.