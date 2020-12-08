HARRISBURG (AP) - The coronavirus is running rampant throughout Pennsylvania and could soon force overwhelmed hospitals to begin turning away patients, Gov. Tom Wolf warned Monday, calling it a "dangerous, disturbing scenario" that will become reality if people don't take steps to slow the spread.

Additional pandemic restrictions might be on the way, said Wolf, who did not elaborate on what his administration is considering but acknowledged the ones already in place haven't worked.

  • From staff reports

A parade of vehicles went around UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday to praise the "healthcare heroes" at the hospital.

Wolf warns hospitals at risk, mulls new restrictions

Tri-county area reports 69 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.

'We're in a good place'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Despite a very unusual year, Venango County is in good financial shape as 2020 winds down, according to the county commissioners and chief financial officer.

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.

  • From staff reports

Oil City's 20th annual Christmas Past celebration kicked off Friday to a roar of cheers and applause.

Work stoppage during crisis?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM - When the Redbank Valley Education Association "voted overwhelmingly" on Nov. 18 to give its negotiators the authority to call a strike, it did so knowing a potential work stoppage amid the COVID-19 pandemic would create hardships for the community.

UN health chief: We can 'begin to dream about end of pandemic'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. health chief declared Friday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world "can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic," but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized "in the stampede for vaccines."

PennDOT liability clampdown angers OC manager

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A clampdown on insurance liability issues by PennDOT that could threaten any public events on state-owned highways drew fire from city manager Mark Schroyer at an Oil City Council meeting on Thursday.

Sewer pump issue: Years in making

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Many questions still remain surrounding the Route 417 sewer system in Sugarcreek Borough after borough council members approved an ordinance Wednesday that would see property owners foot the bill should their sewer grinder pump need to be replaced.

Tri-county area adds 78 COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).

Update: Closed portion of Interstate 80 reopens

Interstate 80 westbound, between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits, has reopened after being closed to clear wreckage from an early-morning accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking a months-long logjam and delivering much-sought aid as the congressio…

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.

Clarion Hospital sees increase in virus patients

Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.

Tri-county area reports more virus cases, deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.

Cranberry schools continue remote learning

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Rising numbers in the amount of COVID-19 positive cases in the region have pushed the Cranberry Area School Board to extend remote learning until after the Christmas holiday break.

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The latest COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday pushed both Clarion and Venango counties past 1,000 cumulative cases, and Forest County above 100 cumulative cases.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A surge of crashes was reported across the area as snow created treacherous driving conditions on Tuesday.

The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.

Vaccine gains momentum

WASHINGTON (AP) - Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - With unemployment still high and the pandemic threatening yet another economic slump, President-elect Joe Biden is assembling a team of liberal advisers who have long focused on the nation's workers and government efforts to address economic inequality.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Zack Lash, who works for DSD Sports in Brookville, says he has "gotten really good at saying no" to customers in search of ammunition.

Central Elementary has 3 positive virus cases

Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.

Area reports 59 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.