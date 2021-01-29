Wolf will seek billions in budget

HARRISBURG (AP) - Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit and a clock running down on his time in office, Gov. Tom Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania's huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover.
Wolf said Thursday the money - part of his budget plan that will be unveiled next week - would aid workers whose jobs were upended by the pandemic and help fix the pandemic's disruptions that heavily affected certain industries, lower-wage workers, minorities and the disabled.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Christian imagery and rhetoric on view during this month's Capitol insurrection are sparking renewed debate about the societal effects of melding Christian faith with an exclusionary breed of nationalism.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The state House has given its final approval to a proposal to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to give those who say they were victims of child sexual abuse a retroactive two-year "window" in which to file civil lawsuits, no matter how long ago the alleged abuse occurred.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania voters will likely get the final say about whether to limit the governor's powers during a disaster emergency after a divided state House of Representatives endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.
CLARION - Officials say today's opening of Clarion Hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former Peebles building at the Clarion Mall will greatly enhance the number of people who can be vaccinated in one day.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf defended Pennsylvania's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, saying it was left in the lurch by the Trump administration's overpromises and that a decentralized vaccine signup system should prove to be more efficient, as opposed to a centralized portal …
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
Cranberry Area School District will squeak through the remaining fiscal year and break even despite hefty COVID-related expenses ranging from cyber school costs to a higher bill for sanitation and cleaning supplies.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Monday appeared to boost his goal for coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting that the nation could soon be vaccinating 1.5 million Americans on average per day.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Labor & Industry on Saturday announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A growing number of Republican senators say they oppose holding an impeachment trial, a sign of the dimming chances that former President Donald Trump will be convicted on the charge that he incited a siege of the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden's ambitious opening bid, his $1.9 trillion American Rescue economic package, will test the new president's relationship with Congress and force a crucial choice between his policy vision and a desire for bipartisan unity.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With a burst of executive orders, President Joe Biden served notice Thursday that America's war on COVID-19 is under new command, promising an anxious nation progress to reduce infections and lift the siege it has endured for nearly a year.