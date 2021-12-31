For Bob Wolfgang, helping people turn their lives around and engaging with the community have been among the highlights of his 20 years as Forest County sheriff.

“My favorite part of being sheriff is giving back to the community and doing good things for the community,” Wolfgang said in an interview with the newspaper. “It’s not the glory of arresting people, but helping people turn their lives around and make something of themselves. I’ve had people I’ve arrested come up to me later, shake my hand and tell me if it weren’t for you, I would be dead,” he added.

Front Page

Local projects getting recreation grant funding

  • From staff reports

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday an investment of $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania that his office says will revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities and conserve natural spaces.

Front Page

Rockland Township homicide probe continues

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Franklin state police released more information Wednesday about their ongoing investigation into the shooting death this month of a Pittsburgh man in Rockland Township.

Front Page

Franklin city manager says municipalities take 'first steps' toward regionalization of emergency services

Front Page

Could consolidation of fire services work?

  • By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer

This is the second story of a three-part series examining the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe.

Front Page

Oil City and Franklin fire chiefs say reception to consolidation of resources has been good, but there are hurdles to clear.

Front Page

State taking hard look at all its roadside historical markers

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state’s roadsides — and the l…

Coming up: Special 3-part series

A special three-part series — "Fire Departments' Dilemmas" — by Stacey Gross examines the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe. Look for it in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions…

Commercial vehicles under speed restriction on portion of I-80

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…

Front Page

Clarion Borough, Township will appeal census count

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion Borough and Clarion Township might get a “do-over” on the 2020 census count that showed population drops taking both municipalities under important funding thresholds.

Front Page

Warnings issued over redistricting delays affecting primary

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top state election official is warning that the 2022 primary election may have to be delayed as a group of voters asked the state’s highest court to pick a new map of congressional districts if Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers fail to agree on one soon.

Front Page

Biden pivots to home tests to confront omicron surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

Front Page

How will 15th District look under new map?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

When the news came out that Pennsylvania had lost population in the last census, the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives had to brace itself knowing representation will be reduced from 18 to 17 members.