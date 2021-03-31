Work and play

The skies were blue and the temperature was in the 60s on Tuesday, making for a perfect early spring day to be out and about.
Adam McKain, of Franklin, enjoyed his day by hitting the tennis courts at Riverfront Park for the first time this year.
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: March 31, 2021 @ 3:04 am
The February fire and recent demolition of the landmark Log Cabin Restaurant prompted a Seneca man to recall the early days of the building when it was part of an ice skating rink.
State police are warning of scams involving gift cards, and they are encouraging relatives to look out for their elderly family members as many scammers target them.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Five months after the state's narrow and bitterly contested presidential race drew Republican claims of improper election procedures, it's clear no changes will be enacted in time for Pennsylvania's spring primary election.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania schools will get nearly $5 billion from the federal COVID-19 aid package, the Wolf administration announced Monday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden and a top health official warned Monday that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a "fourth surge" of COVID-19.
Sugar Valley Lodge will be reopening its facilities Thursday after more than a year of COVID-19 preventative restrictions.
Work on the Oil City North Sewage Pumping Station on the city's North Side is heading into the homestretch, according to a contracted supervisor.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango counties.
The first phase of Venango County's broadband expansion effort has gone live and is delivering high speed wireless internet to several underserved areas of the county.
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was comm…
The smiling faces of children, and the joyous interaction between parents and volunteers told the story along Easter Bunny Lane in Franklin on Saturday morning.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Bill Griffin waited more than a year for this moment: Newly vaccinated, he embraced his 3-year-old granddaughter for the first time since the pandemic began.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Planned Parenthood and other operators of abortion clinics lost in court on Friday in their bid to reverse a decades-old Pennsylvania court decision upholding limits on the use of state Medicaid dollars to cover the cost of abortions.
High winds whipped through the area on Friday, leaving a path of debris, fallen trees, downed wires and power outages in their wake.
Oil City School District Superintendent Lynda Weller said there is no truth to allegations of inappropriate behavior by a student that took place this week in the high school cafeteria.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango Counties.
The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania ordered vaccine providers Thursday to work with agencies that serve older adults to help clear a backlog of people 65 and older who have spent months waiting for COVID-19 shots.
Several events and programs planned this summer in Oil City got the go-ahead Thursday from Oil City Council.
The second year of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road in Sandycreek Township is expected to start next month.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
Clarion County commissioners adopted a resolution Wednesday that makes Clarion a "Second Amendment County."
A local junkyard owner's appeals against litigation filed by Cranberry Township were rejected Wednesday by state Commonwealth Court judges in Harrisburg.
Extensive renovations are being planned the next two summers at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City, and renovations are also in the works at Oil City's middle school and high school.
WASHINGTON (AP) - More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time s…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
Cranberry School Board members got a look at the district's preliminary 2021-2022 budget on Monday.
KNOX - People normally avoid crashing their cars, but Knox residents and demolition derby drivers Ken Kiskaden and Jay Nugent spend their summer intentionally wrecking theirs.
Easter Bunny Lane, a reimagining of the traditional Easter egg hunt, will be held Saturday at the 12th Street island in Franklin.
Franklin School Board members approved an expanded summer school program for high school students at their meeting Monday.
The Oil City School Board on Monday evening heard an update about the federal COVID-19 aid the district will receive.
Three Valley Grove teachers were awarded grants to purchase supplies to sew face masks for other students and make door signs for Sugar Creek Station residents.
After being severely damaged in a fire last month, a longtime Seneca landmark, the Log Cabin restaurant, was torn down on Monday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced three new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forest and Venango counties.
Venango County Human Services has received $3 million in federal grant money through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to assist county residents who qualify with rent and utilities.
Editor's note: The writer is a Clarion University senior who is majoring in both history and communications. He also worked as an intern for the newspaper.
