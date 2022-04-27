Work began Tuesday on the Franklin General Authority’s project to replace the existing 13th Street Bridge water line with a new line under French Creek.

John Morrison, operations manager for H&H Enterprises, the Andover, Ohio, based company managing the project, said the drilling of a pilot hole is to begin this morning.

Trump endorsement hovers over prime-time GOP Senate debate

HARRISBURG (AP) — Candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat charged into Monday night’s live-televised prime-time debate with extra incentive to attack Mehmet Oz after the celebrity heart surgeon received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Memorial at annual GOP dinner pays tribute to Breene

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Venango County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner was one of late Chairman Martha “Marty” Breene’s annual projects to organize, as she brought in numerous GOP candidates for state and federal office to the annual event.

Wolf set to take big climate step with carbon pricing rule

HARRISBURG (AP) — More than two years after he started work on it, Gov. Tom Wolf is set to enact the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change, making Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy — but it might be a short-lived victory.

Panel hears about plans for VA clinic in Cranberry

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Plans to build a Veterans Affairs clinic by Home Depot in Cranberry, including putting a CATA bus stop on Route 322 in front of the clinic, were the focus of discussion at Tuesday’s Venango County Regional Planning Commission meeting.

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

Economic authority focuses on what's next for 100 Seneca

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

How to take the next steps toward redeveloping 100 Seneca, the former Mellon Bank building in Oil City, was the focus of a long, intense discussion at Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Venango County Economic Development Authority.

Abraxas escapees no longer in area, police say

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.

Officer answered noise complaint before Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An officer answered a noise complaint at a Pittsburgh house where a party was going on about an hour and a half before gunfire broke out at the gathering, police said Monday after the weekend shooting that left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight other people wounded.

OC Middle School We Care curriculum focus of discussion

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members said Monday they have received emails from parents of Oil City Middle School students regarding worksheets sixth- and eighth-grade students had done in class about sexual harassment that discussed gender identity and transgenderism.

Venango gas prices still below region's average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — For the second consecutive week in the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where the average price of gasoline is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.20, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

State primary election about a month away

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Pennsylvania primary election is four weeks from today on May 17, and interest remains focused on the crowded races for governor and U.S. Senate, particularly on Republican ballots.

No one injured in Sugarcreek area fire

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

No one was hurt in a Sugarcreek area house fire on Friday evening in which eight fire departments were dispatched, but the family lost a dog and a cat to the blaze, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Deeter.

State police seek 2 Abraxas escapees

Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 this morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.