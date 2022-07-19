An extensive renovation project at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City that started last year is continuing with the replacement of the parking lot and significant updates to the interior of the building.

Recently, while replacing the parking lot, curbs and sidewalks at the school, Hasson principal Matt Siembida said workers found an old foundation in the parking lot.

Work moving ahead on Hasson school renovations
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango gas prices below regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in Venango County is again below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.74, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

OC moving ahead with 'Coach Pat' signage

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday about the signage at the high school football field that will honor former coach and teacher Duane “Pat” Patterson.

Bill requires state's clarity on bridges

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Passage of a state Senate bill has changed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s approach to the rebuilding of nine bridges targeted under the Public Private Partnership (P3) board.

Uvalde report: 376 officers but 'egregiously poor' decisions
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning inves…

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He’s on an advertising spree that’s made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania, and he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts.

Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the election-year measure through Congress so families could “sleep easier” and enjoy the health care savings it proposes.

Community 'hangout' opens doors in Venango County
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Friendly chatter, laughter and the occasional strum of a guitar filled the atmosphere at the Oil City First Presbyterian Church this week as community members got together for a morning of activities and fellowship.

C-L pitches joint effort to Clarion Area board

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION — The Clarion Area School Board had a surprise guest at its work session earlier this month as Clarion-Limestone School Board President Nathaniel Parker made an impromptu presentation to the board regarding the possibility of the districts sharing services.

U.S. inflation surges again, raising risks for economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively — trends that raise the risk of a recession.

State wraps up budget deal

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor.

Patrons flock to OC pool for some summer fun
  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Tuesday was a busy day at Oil City’s James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool as cars kept pulling into the already full parking lot and kids and parents alike jumped out with hands full of towels, toys and sunscreen.

Venango gas price below regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in Venango County this week is below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.83, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The overall drop in the tri-county area, AAA said, is despite a nationwide trend that has seen a rise in consumer demand.

Cook Forest Sensory Trail opens up an entire new world
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.

Gun owners say sights set on safety
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

HAWTHORN — The need to be up to date on safety measures was an issue with which many people were in agreement during a gun safety seminar hosted by state Rep. Donna Oberlander at the Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday.

Biden struggling to shift Mideast policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, putting a premium on promoting democracy and human rights. In reality, he has struggled on several fronts to meaningfully separate his approach from former President Donald Trump’s.

Operator who didn't send ambulance charged in death

WAYNESBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from the woman’s daughter that without medical help “she’s going to die.”

Anti-toll group has guarded optimism after court ruling

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The leaders of the No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition are cautiously optimistic with the decision of the Commonwealth Court to stop PennDOT’s plan to toll nine bridges in the state, including the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County and the North Fork bridges in Jefferson County on Interstate 80.

Sugarcreek prepares for final culvert work

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Sugarcreek Borough Council gave its approval Wednesday for replacement of the third and final culvert on Shaffer Run Road, as bid by Shingledecker’s Welding, of Franklin, in the amount of $91,000 and pending Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approval.