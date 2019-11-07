Work nearly finished

Repairs on the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Oil City's Central Avenue plaza are nearly finished and will be done in time for Veterans Day ceremonies Monday, said Scott Amsdell from Macon Masonry, who was finishing up caulking work on the monument Wednesday. In July, the mortar and caulking falling out of the seams in the 91-year-old pink granite monument caught the attention of Howard Faunce, director of Oil City's public works department. A fund-raising campaign generated contributions for the work. (By Kara O'Neil)
