By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
NEW BETHLEHEM — Both sides in the continuing labor dispute in the Redbank Valley School District will be back at the table tonight for another negotiating session.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members received an in-depth update at their meeting Tuesday about several home rehab programs in the county.
By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Community-based care providers in the Oil Region are able to meet many Polk State Center residents’ housing needs, says one CEO, but their care needs are going to be harder to meet.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania senators grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year during a hearing Wednesday prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the…
The goat that has been wandering about the Franklin and Sugarcreek areas since early this month has been caught.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Volunteers in the Court Appointed Special Advocates program in Venango County say the opportunity to have a positive impact on the lives of children in need keeps them going.
HERSHEY (AP) — Pennsylvania’s network of vaccine providers is ready to deliver booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as federal authorities sign off, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.
By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee discussed two major issues at its meeting Tuesday — housing development and the Cranberry Mall.
The Oil City Library was a good place for several area residents to spend the day Tuesday.
HERSHEY — State Secretary of Health Alison Beam today signed an order to ensure vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance.
By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
How to create and maintain as much normalcy for students as possible — while remaining safe during a pandemic — continued to be a major talking point at Valley Grove School Board’s work session Monday.
By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
An 11-year-old Clarion County girl spent her Labor Day weekend washing quads, bikes and UTVs in the hot sun for charity.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
An Oil City High School student and two parents of Oil City students spoke at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting and voiced their opposition to the mask mandate currently in place at all K though 12 schools in Pennsylvania.
By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
For her 65th birthday, Oil City resident Patty Swacha asked her family for 65 cards.
Rollover crash in Rockland
By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION — The Constitution Party of Clarion County wants to get its message of limited government out to the public when its hosts a Founders Series presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Point Church of God just south of Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.
By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
“We were a little unsure coming into this festival what to expect,” said Sue Williams, Executive Director of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce during Saturday’s Cranberry Festival.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — State Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-63rd District, expects what she calls the Wolf administration’s “overreach” to be at “the top of the list,” along with economics, when the Republican-controlled Legislature returns to session today.
Clarion state police said two people died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 28 and Shannondale Road in Redbank Township on Friday evening.
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — There is new life in the old Wein’s Building on Main Street in Clarion — two lives in fact.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
An 89-year-old Marienville man continued his personal tradition this year of putting together a display in St. Ann’s Catholic Church that honored first responders and the U.S. military on Sept. 11.
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
The management team at TrAils To Ales hopes to bring technological drink pours and more people to downtown Franklin with its second location.
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A new haunted attraction opens today at the Cranberry Mall, and its creator is looking to creep out visitors at the castle of fear.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
A Cochranton man pleaded guilty Thursday in Crawford County Court to the murder of his stepmother and half brother at their Guys Mills home in 2019 and was sentenced to decades in prison.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
FRILLS CORNERS — Classes at North Clarion High School and Elementary School were suspended Thursday and today to allow for a “deep cleaning” of the buildings in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn’t make many headlines. Charged with keeping America’s workplaces safe, it usually busies itself with tasks such as setting and enforcing standards for goggles, hardhats and ladders.
Classes at North Clarion High School and Elementary School were suspended today and Friday to allow for a “deep cleaning” of the buildings in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Lead pipes in the Franklin area will start to be replaced after the city’s general authority members approved a project bid at their meeting Tuesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate prepared Wednesday to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as Democrats accused them of helping perpetuate the “big lie” that former President Donald T…
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house along Route 62 in Cranberry Township in the early hours Wednesday and beating a man with a baseball bat to the point the man lost consciousness for a short period.
By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Don Slingluff has been coming to the Franklin Farmers Market since it was the Franklin Curb Market.
By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
In an answer to a lawsuit filed Jan. 29, 2020, Senior Deputy Attorney General Jessica Davis denies a majority of the allegations against state officials, intermediate care facility (ICF) administration and Gov. Tom Wolf in a case centering on the closing of Polk and White Haven state centers.
READING (AP) — Pennsylvania residents who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus were far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot, health officials said Tuesday in the first public release of data on so-called “breakthrough” infections in t…
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Franklin’s Greentree Manor streets will be repaved after residents of 80 households signed a petition requesting the roadwork.
Stacey Gross
Two Mile Run County Park Director Luke Kauffman says, “We stretch our season out as long as we can.”
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
MARIENVILLE — Earlier this year, Marienville Park barely resembled a park at all. Four months later, the same area boasts whimsical artwork, a game area, a terraced section and a pond.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
NEW BETHLEHEM — The 77 teachers in the Redbank Valley School District on Monday morning began walking the picket line — a walk that could last several weeks.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The number of students at schools in the Oil City School District is about the same as it was last year, but enrollment in the district’s cyber option is the highest it has ever been.
