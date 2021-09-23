Pipes

A long-term public works project involving pipe replacement is impacting commutes on the 15th Street Hill in Franklin. Contractors confirmed the project contract is open to the spring of 2022, but that the majority of work would be done this calendar year. Motorists may notice lane closures or other impacts on and off throughout the remainder of autumn, contractors said Wednesday.

 Photo by Stacey Gross

Redbank district, unions to talk again

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM — Both sides in the continuing labor dispute in the Redbank Valley School District will be back at the table tonight for another negotiating session.

Senators question turnpike's $104M in unpaid tolls
Senators question turnpike's $104M in unpaid tolls

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania senators grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year during a hearing Wednesday prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the…

Panel takes look at housing, mall

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee discussed two major issues at its meeting Tuesday — housing development and the Cranberry Mall.

Grove keeps navigating ups and downs of pandemic

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

How to create and maintain as much normalcy for students as possible — while remaining safe during a pandemic — continued to be a major talking point at Valley Grove School Board’s work session Monday.

Mask opponents address OC board

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City High School student and two parents of Oil City students spoke at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting and voiced their opposition to the mask mandate currently in place at all K though 12 schools in Pennsylvania.

Constitution Party to talk about critical race theory

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The Constitution Party of Clarion County wants to get its message of limited government out to the public when its hosts a Founders Series presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Point Church of God just south of Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.

Oberlander: Wolf's 'overreach' will be addressed
Oberlander: Wolf's 'overreach' will be addressed

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — State Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-63rd District, expects what she calls the Wolf administration’s “overreach” to be at “the top of the list,” along with economics, when the Republican-controlled Legislature returns to session today.

TrAils To Ales II opens
TrAils To Ales II opens

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The management team at TrAils To Ales hopes to bring technological drink pours and more people to downtown Franklin with its second location.

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Cochranton man pleaded guilty Thursday in Crawford County Court to the murder of his stepmother and half brother at their Guys Mills home in 2019 and was sentenced to decades in prison.

North Clarion schools suspend classes

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

FRILLS CORNERS — Classes at North Clarion High School and Elementary School were suspended Thursday and today to allow for a “deep cleaning” of the buildings in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Biden puts OSHA in middle of vaccine mandate debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn’t make many headlines. Charged with keeping America’s workplaces safe, it usually busies itself with tasks such as setting and enforcing standards for goggles, hardhats and ladders.

GOP lawmakers vote for subpoena seeking voter information
GOP lawmakers vote for subpoena seeking voter information

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate prepared Wednesday to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as Democrats accused them of helping perpetuate the “big lie” that former President Donald T…

Man accused of baseball bat attack

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house along Route 62 in Cranberry Township in the early hours Wednesday and beating a man with a baseball bat to the point the man lost consciousness for a short period.

State's answer denies most claims in Polk suit

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

In an answer to a lawsuit filed Jan. 29, 2020, Senior Deputy Attorney General Jessica Davis denies a majority of the allegations against state officials, intermediate care facility (ICF) administration and Gov. Tom Wolf in a case centering on the closing of Polk and White Haven state centers.

State releases data on 'breakthrough' infections
State releases data on 'breakthrough' infections

READING (AP) — Pennsylvania residents who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus were far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot, health officials said Tuesday in the first public release of data on so-called “breakthrough” infections in t…