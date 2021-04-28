Work underway to get OC pool back up and running

Preparations are underway to open the municipal swimming pool at Hasson Park in Oil City this year.
The pool remained closed all of last year due to COVID, and a June 12 opening is planned this year.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 3:56 am
