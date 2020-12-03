Worth the wait - 11-0

Tags
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The annual In the Nick of Time campaign, a community project designed to provide area teenagers with holiday gifts, is underway.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking a months-long logjam and delivering much-sought aid as the congressio…
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough residents won't see a tax increase in 2021.
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The latest COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday pushed both Clarion and Venango counties past 1,000 cumulative cases, and Forest County above 100 cumulative cases.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Valley Grove School District will stay in the fully remote learning model with winter sports postponed until at least Monday, Dec. 11.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Rising numbers in the amount of COVID-19 positive cases in the region have pushed the Cranberry Area School Board to extend remote learning until after the Christmas holiday break.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A surge of crashes was reported across the area as snow created treacherous driving conditions on Tuesday.
HARRISBURG — The latest COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday pushed both Clarion and Venango counties past 1,000 cumulative cases, and Forest County above 100 cumulative cases.
The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - With unemployment still high and the pandemic threatening yet another economic slump, President-elect Joe Biden is assembling a team of liberal advisers who have long focused on the nation's workers and government efforts to address economic inequality.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Zack Lash, who works for DSD Sports in Brookville, says he has "gotten really good at saying no" to customers in search of ammunition.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
This weekend will mark the 20th annual Christmas Past festivities in Oil City.
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 136 cases of COVID-19.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
When the United States entered World War I, Sarah Hughes of Franklin wanted to do her part. She had spent all of her life in the Franklin area. She was the daughter of David Hughes who died nearly a decade earlier. Her mother had remarried and was living in the Valley Extension area of the city.
- From staff reports
-
The selection committee for the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame has chosen a late 1800s Oil City school superintendent who is also known for creating Bird Day as its lone inductee this year.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Items that were removed from an old Episcopal church in Rouseville still have a home 150 years later at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - President Donald Trump's legal team suffered another defeat in court Friday as a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the campaign's latest effort to challenge the state's election results.
NEW YORK (AP) - The raging coronavirus pandemic kept crowds thin at malls and stores across the country on Black Friday, but a surge in online shopping offered a beacon of hope for struggling retailers after months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy.
- From staff reports
-
Small Business Saturday is being celebrated across the country today, and business owners are saying it's more important than ever this year to shop small.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The James M. Henderson American Legion Post in Oil City is looking to replace the American flags on the bridges in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURGThe state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (65 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 47 new cases (32 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported five new confirmed cases.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Saturday is the first day of Pennsylvania's regular deer rifle hunting season, and the day is always an unofficial holiday in the state.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The organization that oversees the public libraries in Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown is putting out a call for some financial assistance.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
In a year that would have marked a milestone, one of Oil City's most popular holiday venues for young students has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health directives.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden summoned Americans on Wednesday to join in common purpose against the coronavirus pandemic and their political divisions.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners gave tentative, unanimous approval Wednesday to the county's 2021 budget.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners on Wednesday adopted a "flat" preliminary budget for 2021.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Fire crews were able to salvage the heavily damaged Oil City Fire Department rescue boat Wednesday morning along the Allegheny River.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Democrat Joe Biden was certified Tuesday as winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, culminating three weeks of vote counting and a string of failed legal challenges by President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street busted through its latest milestone Tuesday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 30,000 for the first time.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The UPMC Northwest hospital in Cranberry Township continues to be quite busy due to the coronavirus and a rush of elective surgeries.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Three people were injured in a water rescue Tuesday on the Allegheny River in Oil City after the city fire department's boat flipped during the rescue.
- From staff and wire reports
-
HARRISBURG - Last call for Pennsylvania bars will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday to cut COVID-19 transmission during what is normally a night of heavy public drinking, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Winter Storm Warning
-
Crashes mount
-
Area weekend cases hit 136
-
Another new twist for deer hunters this year
-
Oil City accident
-
Man flown to hospital after Forest County crash
-
Person flown to hospital after crash
-
No Starlight Ball in '21
-
Area records 122 new cases
-
Homicide investigation underway in Crawford
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Christmas on Rt. 66! 5 mi S of Clarion past Limestone Fir…
Jackson Twp. will tentatively adopt the 2021 budget Dec. …
The Family of Donald Copeland express our Thank You to al…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Apples - Jona gold, Motsu, potatoes, cabbage. Baughman’s …
Lost female dog on Linden Ave in O.C. She is a mixed bree…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Clarion County Tax Collection Committee Meeting. The Annu…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Steelers-Ravens delayed once again
-
Fontanazza, Oilers head all-region football squad
-
Firearms deer season opens today
-
Seniors played big role in Oilers' historic run
-
Franklin's McCracken named first team all-star
-
Trettel to swim at St. Francis
-
District 10 All-Region football teams
-
Yeany captures Formula 4 U.S. title
-
Longtime football coach Wiser retiring after 32 years
-
Franklin YMCA swimming
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City accident
-
Man flown to hospital after Forest County crash
-
Person flown to hospital after crash
-
Homicide investigation underway in Crawford
-
Woman faces charges from October crash
-
Man accused of having sex with underage girl
-
Rocky Grove crash
-
No injuries in Cranberry Township crash
-
Franklin man facing luring, corruption charges
-
Man accused of breaking into Hasson school
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.
-
Iran's president vows revenge over slain military scientist
-
Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope collapses; many mourning
-
S Korea agency says N Korea executed people, shut Pyongyang
-
Mother of slain Florida teen shot during burial service
-
Visitor: Monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace'
-
Cardinal's prison diary explores suffering, solitary lockup
-
Biden breaks foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
-
AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts military role in vaccines
-
Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job