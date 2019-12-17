Jocelyn Manson, an 11th grade student at Oil City High School, wraps her 11th present Monday night during the annual Jamie's Kids Christmas wrapping session at Oil City High School. "I think it's pretty cool to do this for all these kids," Manson said. (By Richard Sayer)
Jocelyn Manson, an 11th grade student at Oil City High School, wraps her 11th present Monday night during the annual Jamie's Kids Christmas wrapping session at Oil City High School. "I think it's pretty cool to do this for all these kids," Manson said. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City Middle School teacher, Jane Watson, wraps presents at the annual Jamie's Kids Christmas wrapping session Monday night at Oil City High School. This is one of my kiddos, she said about the presents she was wrapping. That makes it even a little more special. (By Richard Sayer)
Jessica Schultz, of the Child Development Center, enlisted the help of her aunt Eva Barrett to wrap presents Monday night at the Jamie's Kids annual wrapping at Oil City High School. Schultz is a new board member for Jamie's Kids and brought the CDC into the list of schools served by the charity. (By Richard Sayer)
Nearly 200 children from area schools will have presents on Christmas, due in part to the legacy of Jamie Jacoby, a Valley Grove Elementary School teacher who lost her battle against stomach cancer in 2013.
Kim Eberle, the organizer of the Christmas gift program, said the gifts are purchased through the charity after a teacher refers a child or a family in need.