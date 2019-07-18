Xavian Sider, a 17-year-old from Titusville with a passion for music, is the new conductor of Mostly Brass, Oil City's popular community band.
Sider, a senior at Titusville High School, has been conducting Mostly Brass since April, when he took over for a friend, TJ Kregeil, also of Titusville.
Sider is the son of Jennifer and Jason Sider of Titusville. He has a sister, Korra, and a brother, Saxton.
Conducting Mostly Brass is a dream come true for Sider.
"You get to be in charge of the music...as the conductor you get to be part of creating a story," he said.
Sider estimated that Mostly Brass, a band founded by in the mid-1980s by longtime director Bob English, has about 20 to 30 members. About 12 to 18 members are at practices, Sider said.
He said the most common tune the band plays is "The Star Spangled Banner."
Band members told him if he composed something for them they would play it, but Sider says he hasn't had time to do much composing lately.
Kregeil told Sider about Mostly Brass, which Sider joined as a trombone player last November.
When Sider joined Mostly Brass, he was the youngest member the band ever had.
His love for playing in bands goes back to sixth grade when his mother told him he would participate in either school band or choir. He chose band.
"Learning to play an instrument was the coolest thing ever," Sider said. "I always saw it as a competition and wanted to be the best. In sixth grade I always looked forward to band class every day. I thought sixth-grade band was the coolest thing and I tried to get my friends into it," Sider recalled.
For Sider, the appeal of music is the emotions and stories that music can tell.
"It's a great feeling to get a body of musicians together and to go beyond the sheet music and musicians to the story being told - to the emotion. Moments like that are beautiful," Sider said.
"Music isn't like the visual arts where you make something and you have it. Music is there and gone a few moments later," Sider said. "It is so amazing all the musicians coming together to create - or re-create - the music every time."
Though he is young, Sider has played in many bands and ensembles. In addition to Mostly Brass, he is a part of the Titusville High School Marching Band and the Silver Cornet Band, and he has played in the pit orchestra for musicals at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Most recently, he played French horn for the Titusville Summer Theater production of "Shrek."
"My name is out there. I get calls or texts when people want a horn player," Sider said.
Sider has also participated in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) school music competitions the past two years. He took second place out of about 30 French horn players at the PMEA state competition in Pittsburgh.
He said his favorite types of music to play are jazz on the trombone and orchestral music on the French horn.
Sider said he plays "everything brass," along with piano, drums and a clarinet he bought at a yard sale and fixed up.
Reflecting on his accomplishments, Sider said, "It takes a lot of work - hundreds of hours. I sacrificed a lot of personal time, but it was worth it. Every study hall I was off to practice."
After graduating from high school, Sider said he is joining the Navy as a nuclear engineer.
When asked if he thought he would continue to pursue music in the future, he said he might eventually go to college for music performance and composition.
"Music has a big spot in my heart," Sider said.