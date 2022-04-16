Young Knox sisters make a case for their chicken coop

Sisters Susannah and Josey Wolfe (from left) briefed Knox Borough Council on their plans to construct a backyard hutch for four chickens. Susannah Wolfe presented drawings of the hutch and said she plans to keep the chickens “busy.”

 By Rodney L. Sherman/Clarion News

KNOX — Eight-year-old Susannah Wolfe didn’t hesitate when the public comment portion of the Knox Borough Council meeting came around earlier this month. She stood up, faced council and made her case.

She and her sister Josey, 11, were seeking council’s approval to have a chicken coop and four chickens at their South Main Street home.

Anti toll group plans Harrisburg protest
Front Page

Anti toll group plans Harrisburg protest

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition has announced plans for a rally in Harrisburg to reiterate its opposition to the state’s plan to tax nine new bridges in the commonwealth, including those on Interstate 80 in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Front Page

Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through

WASHINGTON (AP) — With his sweeping domestic agenda on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominating headlines, President Joe Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Front Page

Clarion Borough drainage project to proceed

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion Borough — not the Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority — will move ahead with repairs of a sinkhole and drainage along North First Avenue.

Front Page

Franklin Easter Egg hunt rescheduled

The Franklin Easter Egg hunt in Fountain Park has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. In addition, the photo-op with chicks and bunnies will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the park.

Front Page

Hope builds on county's bank proposal

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Plans for an infrastructure bank, which would provide municipalities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates, with the interest partially subsidized by Venango County, has moved to the next level.

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Front Page

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

MENLO, Iowa (AP) — With inflation at a 40-year high, President Joe Biden journeyed to corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce a modest step aimed at trimming gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations by waiving rules that restrict ethanol blending.

Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Front Page

Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off smoke grenades and fired a barrage of bullets in a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn, wounding at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.

No one hurt in fire, explosion in Barkeyville area
Front Page

No one hurt in fire, explosion in Barkeyville area

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

No one was injured in a fire that was accompanied by multiple explosions at Heath Oil on Route 8, just outside of Barkeyville, early Tuesday morning, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.

Efforts to make protective medical gear in U.S. falling flat
Front Page

Efforts to make protective medical gear in U.S. falling flat

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S., sales of window coverings at Halcyon Shades quickly went dark. So the suburban St. Louis business did what hundreds of other small manufacturers did: It pivoted to make protective supplies, with help from an $870,0…

Front Page

Clarion's student-athlete recognition goes to Neely

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Clarion University basketball player Neely Whitehead was honored as recipient of the John S. Shropshire Award during the school’s 48th Annual Multicultural Student Recognition dinner at the Gemmel Student Center on Saturday evening.

Free

Franklin Easter Egg Hunt postponed

The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for 11 a.m. today in Fountain Park, along with the photo opp with chicks, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park, have both been postponed due to wet conditions and will be rescheduled.

Parade features Nicolas Cage
Front Page

Parade features Nicolas Cage

Today's edition of Parade magazine contains a feature story on actor Nicolas Cage. He talks about his upbringing as "a Hollywood kid" and his eclectic acting career. Cage's newest film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," comes to theaters April 22. Parade can be found at TheDerrick.c…

Front Page

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine where thousands had gathered Friday, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive, Ukrainian authorities said.

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice
Front Page

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his promised effort to diversify the high court.