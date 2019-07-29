CRANBERRY - Pennsylvania's largest Youth Field Days took place Saturday at Camp Coffman.
The camp, which is owned and operated by the Oil City YMCA, was host to 450 campers and twice as many parents and siblings, bringing the total to an estimated 1,200 people.
For the 28th year, the event was hosted by the Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth.
"We have a little bit of everything going on today," said Kirk Byerly, who was in charge of the day's events. "We are trying to keep kids off the couch and get them outdoors. We want them to have an appreciation to what God has given us."
There were 15 stations, including fishing, canoeing, shotgun, .22-caliber rifles, crossbows archery, camping, a firearms safety demonstration, a taxidermy demonstration, turkey calls and duck calls.
"We literally have a station for anything you could get involved with in the outdoors," Byerly said.
"We had some no shows, but I think we had 421 kids here today. When we opened the registration, it sold out in 14 minutes."
The volume of people on hand presented a few challenges, especially at lunch.
"We try to feed everyone within 30 minutes so we can keep things rolling," Byerly said.
At the end of the day, 135 major prizes were awarded.
"All of the .22s, shotguns, crossbows we give back to the kids," Byerly said. "Nobody will leave here empty-handed. We also have consolation prizes of an ammo box, ear muffs and protective glasses.
"This would not be possible without our sponsors. We have several hundred who take care of us faithfully."