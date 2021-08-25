Goss Gas recognizes employee for 50 years of service

From staff reports
RN Goss Gas Products has recognized longtime employee Gary Witherup for 50 years of service with the company.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Inmates in Pennsylvania state prisons will be counted in their home districts and not where their prisons are located after a divided vote Tuesday by the five-member panel redrawing legislative district maps this year.
Venango County commissioners Sam Breene and Mike Dulaney say they are pleased with operations at the county jail and the work of the new warden there.
KNOX — As drug use continues to be a problem in Clarion County, especially among elementary and high school students, an area agency is working to make the public aware of the problem.
Editor’s note: Only a portion of the following story appeared in Tuesday’s edition.
CLARION — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarion County will once again offer surplus items for sale.
A bus carrying the Oil City High School boys wrestling team collided with a semi-truck on Route 6 just outside Union City late Wednesday afternoon.
A historical marker for Civil War general Alfred B. McCalmont is on the way for Franklin.
By Scott K. Seeley
Police have arrested one man and are searching for another accused of forging more than $240,000 in timber contracts for land they did not own.
It was Christmas shopping in reverse Thursday at the Cranberry Mall as shoppers returned or exchanged presents that had somehow gone awry and shopped for themselves rather than others with gift cards or Christmas cash.
The new year will mark the end for a landmark Oil City grocery store - Heath's Golden Dawn Market on Bishop Avenue.
Thursday's fresh coating of snow might have made roads a little slippery in the morning, but the white stuff helped do the same to hills throughout the area, making them perfect for sledding.
From building projects to personnel shifts, 2013 brought numerous changes for Venango County.
Cookies lined the tables Christmas Day, with cheese, crackers, fudge and other holiday goodies joining them.
With Cranberry High School principal William Vonada serving as the district's acting superintendent through June 30, there is now a gap in the high school administration.
KNOX - A 24-year-old Shippenville man awaiting sentencing for the March 24 aggravated assault on a 17-year-old Shippenville girl has been charged in connection with another incident that allegedly occurred March 26 in Shippenville.
A Brookville man was arrested Monday night after allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman at gunpoint.
Black Friday is past and Christmas is fast approaching.
