Goss Gas recognizes employee for 50 years of service

Monika Goss (left) and Dave Goss (right) recognized Gary Witherup for working at RN Goss Gas Products for 50 years.

From staff reports

RN Goss Gas Products has recognized longtime employee Gary Witherup for 50 years of service with the company.

Drugs issue is a never-ending battle
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — As drug use continues to be a problem in Clarion County, especially among elementary and high school students, an area agency is working to make the public aware of the problem.

Shoppers out in force at mall for sales, exchanges

  • By Sheila Boughner Staff writer
  • Updated

It was Christmas shopping in reverse Thursday at the Cranberry Mall as shoppers returned or exchanged presents that had somehow gone awry and shopped for themselves rather than others with gift cards or Christmas cash.

+3
Conditions prove good for sledding
  • By Rich Jackson Managing editor
  • Updated

Thursday's fresh coating of snow might have made roads a little slippery in the morning, but the white stuff helped do the same to hills throughout the area, making them perfect for sledding.

Man guilty of assault charged in pedestrian hit-and-run
  • From staff reports
  • Updated

KNOX - A 24-year-old Shippenville man awaiting sentencing for the March 24 aggravated assault on a 17-year-old Shippenville girl has been charged in connection with another incident that allegedly occurred March 26 in Shippenville.