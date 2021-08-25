From staff reports

Nominations are now being accepted for 2021 induction into the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame, a program of the Oil City Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America in partnership with Venango College.

Tri-county area records new virus cases

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 (19 confirmed and 14 probable), Venango County reported 27 additional cases (16 confirmed and 11 probable) and Forest County reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable).

Tri-county area reports cases

HARRISBURG‑The state Department of Health for the third consecutive day announced more than 5,000 additional cases of COVID-19-including a combined 33 from the tri-county area-were reported in a single day.

Area cases continue rise

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 29 cases of COVID-19.

Local virus totals climb

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 (seven confirmed and two probable) and Clarion County reported 10 new cases (four confirmed and six probable).

Weekend virus statistics show 22 new cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 22 COVID-19 cases, along with Clarion County's fourth overall virus-related death, which was reported Saturday.

Venango, Clarion counties report more virus cases

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 (six confirmed and two probable) and Clarion County reported three new confirmed cases, as well as one additional death.

Venango, Clarion, Forest add to virus totals

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 (five confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported three additional cases (one confirmed and two probable) and Forest County reported one new confirmed case.

Clarion County reports new virus cases

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported three new cases of COVID-19 (two confirmed and one probable), bringing the county total to 110 cases (98 confirmed and 12 probable).

Clarion County adds to virus total

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Friday that Clarion County has two new cases of COVID-19, one confirmed and one probable, bringing the total to 100 cases (90 confirmed and 10 probable).

PIAA says fall sports seasons can be held

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association decided this afternoon to move forward with the fall sports season, rejecting Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation that all youth sports be postponed until 2021 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Venango, Clarion counties add to virus totals

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported four additional cases, two confirmed and two probable.

Forest County reports one new virus case

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case, giving the county 10 total cases (seven confirmed and three probable).

No new cases again from tri-county

HARRISBURG - For the sixth consecutive day, the state Department of Health announced no new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.