- By ISABEL DEBRE - Associated Press
-
Israel and Jordan have signed a declaration of intent at the U.N. climate conference to conserve and protect their shared Jordan River — a sacred waterway nearly running dry because of climate change, pollution and other threats. The agreement was struck on Thursday at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where world leaders are discussing how to mitigate the escalating impact from a changing climate. It marks an important, albeit initial, step in cooperation. Chilly relations between the two countries have complicated efforts to increase water supply to the Jordan River. The waterway separates Jordan to the east from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, seized by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and sought by the Palestinians for their future state.
- Business Wire
-
-
- Business Wire
-
UK Treasury chief expands windfall tax on profits of oil, gas companies in emergency budget aimed at stabilizing economy
- AP
-
- Business Wire
-
Treasury chief: UK faces "unprecedented global headwinds” as he announces emergency budget aimed at stabilizing economy
- AP
-
Henry Schein Cares Foundation and the American Association of Dental Office Management Present the Ninth Annual Green Leader Award to Ocean Dental’s Jennifer Z. Vickery
- Business Wire
-
Digital Virgo, a Leading Global Mobile Entertainment and Commerce Network Partnered With the World’s Largest Telco Companies, Will Go Public via Business Combination With Goal Acquisitions Corp.
- Business Wire
-
- By RODNEY MUHUMUZA - Associated Press
-
The head of Africa’s top public health institute is urging authorities across the continent to step up COVID-19 testing amid a concerning rise in new cases in some countries. Ahmed Ogwell, acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the continent of 1.3 billion people saw a 37% rise in new cases over the past week. Speaking at a press briefing Thursday, he said that over the last four weeks there’s been an 11% rise in new cases. He said COVID is still very much in Africa. The Africa CDC reports that COVID-19 has infected 12.1 million people across Africa’s 54 nations, accounting for 2% of cases globally, killing at least 256,000 people.
- Business Wire
-
Titusville Area School District has issued a two-hour delay today, Nov. 17, 2022.
- By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
-
Italy’s Catholic bishops have provided their first-ever accounting of clergy sexual abuse. They said 89 presumed victims had reported cases to the church over the past two years, identifying 68 abusers. Italy's main survivor advocate said the review was “shamefully” inadequate given it only covered reports to church authorities from the last two years and omitted documentary research into church archives. The report was never meant to provide an accurate or historic scope of the problem of clergy sexual abuse in Italy. That's because Italy’s bishops never authorized such research despite pressure to follow other national Catholic Churches in Europe that have investigated decades' worth of cases.
- Gregory Korte - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
The final race call in New York’s congressional delegation went for Syracuse Republican Brandon Williams this week, marking the 11th seat to be taken by the GOP in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
As the private equity investor Stewy Hosseini on “Succession,” Arian Moayed delivers the show’s piquant profanities with an elegant flair. It’s a role that has made Moayed instantly recognizable, in addition to his roles in the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and the second season of the HBO ant…
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — With 2018's "God of War," a reinvention of the long-running mythical action series for Sony's PlayStation consoles, the hero, Kratos, was transformed. While Kratos was once a man of more fury than words, Sony's Santa Monica Studio's' "God of War" turned him into one of the vide…
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Horror has been key in helping the film box office recover from a pandemic-induced torpor. The genre, it turns out, might be just as good for live theater.
- By ANDREW SELIGMAN and JOHN WAWROW - AP Sports Writers
-
With the galloping horses long gone, the Chicago Bears see 326 acres of opportunity at the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse. The Buffalo Bills also are making plans for a new home. Same for the Tennessee Titans and baseball’s Kansas City Royals, and on and on it goes. When it comes to construction for sports, today’s economic uncertainty is nothing compared to the promise of tomorrow. Interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues factor into the plans, according to construction and financing experts, but they haven’t been standing in the way.
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
-
A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. After being convicted of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year Holmes’ sentencing marks a climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected books and on TV. The federal government wants the 38-year-old Holmes to be sentenced to 15 years in prison. Holmes is arguing for an 18-month sentence, preferably in home confinement; her lawyers say she deserves more lenient treatment as a well-meaning entrepreneur who is now a devoted mother with another child on the way.
Pharmacogenomics Global Market Research Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Becton Dickinson and Co, Bayer, & F Hoffmann-La Roche AG - ResearchAndMarkets.com
- Business Wire
-
With 70% of Toronto Residents Concerned They Will Get Sick at Work, BreatheEasyTO Measures the Indoor Air Safety of 100+ Public Spaces
- Business Wire
-
- By ROB MAADDI - AP Pro Football Writer
-
From the owner’s suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising. And, they’re here to stay. Kalen Jackson was born into football, one of three daughters for Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Her introduction to the sport came by attending community events. Now, she has a seat at the table for owners’ meetings. Sam Rapoport fell in love with football the first time she held a ball and threw a spiral as a 12-year-old growing up in Canada. Rapoport ended up becoming a professional quarterback in a women’s tackle football league and has spent two decades working to expand career opportunities for women in the sport.
- AP
-
The British government has blocked a Chinese-owned company’s takeover of a Wales-based microchip maker, calling it a risk to national security. Nexperia announced last year that it had acquired a 100% stake in semiconductor manufacturer Newport Wafer Fab. The U.K. government said late Wednesday that Business Secretary Grant Shapps had issued an order “requiring Nexperia to sell at least 86% of Newport Wafer Fab to prevent against potential national security risks.” Shapps said development of the Newport site by the Netherlands-based firm owned by China’s Wingtech could “undermine U.K, capabilities” in the sector. Nexperia said it was “shocked” by the decision and would appeal.
- By The Associated Press
-
Senior western officials have met with the Egyptian diplomat chairing this year’s U.N. climate talks amid concerns that negotiators may not be able to reach an agreement. Alok Sharma, the British official who chaired last year’s talks in Glasgow, the EU’s climate chief Frans Timmermans and Canada’s Climate Minister Steven Guilbeault told Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that “there are still lot of gaps remaining” in the draft decisions. Sharma’s office said the three officials told Shoukry that the recent pledged made by the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies in Bali “should be the baseline and not a ceiling” at the climate talks, known as COP27.
- AP
-
Italian police have issued 18 arrest warrants for Italians and Tunisians accused of operating a migrant-trafficking route on high-speed boats between Tunisia’s coast and Sicilian ports. The suspects are alleged to have demanded payment of 3,000-5,000 euros ($3,100-$5,200) in cash per person, packed the boats with 10 to 30 passengers at a time, and pocketed 30,000-70,000 euros for each four-hour journey. Police said in a statement that an investigation was launched in February 2019 after a fisherman in Sicily’s port of Gela noticed a 10-meter boat with two 200-horsepower motors. Investigators discovered the boat had been stolen in Catania, Sicily.
- By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
-
An Obama Foundation program that has trained hundreds of young leaders across Africa, the Asia-Pacific and Europe is being expanded to include the United States. Former President Barack Obama is expected to announce the new program on Thursday during an appearance at a forum on democracy his foundation is co-sponsoring in New York City. The Obama Foundation Leaders United States program is a six-month leadership development program for emerging leaders between the ages of 24 and 45. The program will serve more than 100 leaders from the U.S. in its first year. The Democratic former president cites “consistently high interest” in the foundation’s programs as a reason for the expansion.
- By SETH BORENSTEIN, KELVIN CHAN and FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press
-
As international climate talks in the Egyptian desert go into its final days, the focus is on somehow erasing some countries’ lines in the sand on key issues. These include compensation for climate disasters, ending all fossil fuel use and additional financial help for poor nations. Saudi Arabia and China have emerged as spoilers on issues pushed by developing countries, such as phasing down all fossil fuels, and a reform of international finance systems sought by developed countries. On the all consuming question of providing money to those countries hit by climate-related catastrophes, or loss and damage, the United States is resisting any suggestion that this should be labeled as compensation, let alone reparations. Another big point of contention is who pays.
- By MIKE CORDER and RAF CASERT - Associated Press
-
A Dutch court is passing judgment on three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine and the deaths of all 298 passengers and crew on board. The verdict Thursday comes more than eight years after the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky in July 2014. The tragedy came amid a conflict between pro-Russia rebels and Ukrainian forces. Wreckage and bodies were scattered over agricultural land and fields of sunflowers. None of the suspects appeared for the trial that began in March 2020 and if they are convicted it is unlikely they will serve any sentence anytime soon. Prosecutors have sought life sentences for all four.
Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market Report 2022: High Demand from Busy Working Population to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
- Business Wire
-
- Zoe Tillman - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump faces an unprecedented effort to disqualify him from being on the ballot again over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, raising the specter of legal chaos in the 2024 election long before voters go to the polls.
- By HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press
-
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol hopes for greater cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including on its $500 billion futuristic desert city project. Yoon met the kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday. It was the prince's first visit to South Korea since 2019. Yoon's office said he hopes South Korean companies will participate in megaprojects in Saudi Arabia such as one on Neom, a futuristic city planned along the kingdom’s Red Sea coast. Prince Mohammed hopes to expand bilateral cooperation in infrastructure construction, energy and defense industries.
- By DEE-ANN DURBIN - AP Business Writer
-
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday. It's largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks' stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. They say they are seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and better staffing. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.
- By FOSTER KLUG - Associated Press
-
China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release of a statement by the world’s leading economies that harshly criticized Moscow. The nations, which have significant trade ties with Moscow and have so far stopped short of outright criticism of the war, could be shifting their policy on a conflict that cast its shadow over Group of 20 summit this week in Bali, Indonesia. But there’s enough subtlety, not to mention vagueness, in both the official statement and comments from China and India themselves, to raise questions about whether a real diplomatic and political shift is underway.
- AP
-
A Chinese spokesperson has accused Canada of acting in a “condescending manner” following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen. The comments by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson came after Xi chastised Trudeau at the Group of 20 summit over media reports on an earlier meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in Canada’s internal affairs. The apparently spontaneous exchange with a translator present was captured on video. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied China had ever interfered in the internal affairs of other nations and said Canada was responsible for the downturn in relations.
Breast Pumps Global Markets Report 2022 with Profiles of Major Players - Medela, Pigeon, Spectra Baby USA, Koninklijke Philips, and Ameda - ResearchAndMarkets.com
- Business Wire
-
- By ZEN SOO - Associated Press
-
American game developer Blizzard Entertainment says it will suspend most of its game services in mainland China after current licensing agreements end with Chinese games company NetEase. The news sent NetEase’s shares tumbling Thursday. Blizzard had partnered with NetEase in 2008 to offer popular games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo in mainland China. Blizzard said in a statement that the two companies did not reach a suitable deal to renew the agreements. The agreements are set to expire in January 2023. NetEase shares plunged as much as 15% in Hong Kong. NetEase said the expiration of licenses will have “no material impact” on its financial results.
Lots of school kids are home sick with flu and respiratory viruses. That means frustrated parents are missing work
- Wendy Ruderman - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — Carla Mitchell's 6-year-old daughter was home sick from school this week — again.
- Carl P. Leubsdorf - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
For the past two years, Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi has conducted a political science class in how to manage the House of Representatives with a bare four-seat majority.
