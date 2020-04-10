Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. High 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.