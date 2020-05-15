Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.