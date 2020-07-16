Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.