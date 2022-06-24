The Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection this week disclosed text messages that showed an aide to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump, tried to hand-deliver fake elector certificates to an aide for former Vice President Mike Pence. The texts show Pence's aide refused to accept the votes.

Johnson told a Wisconsin conservative talk radio host on Thursday that the fake elector slates came from the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, of Butler, R-16th District. A spokesman for Kelly responded that Johnson's claim was “patently false.”

U.S. Army private admits plotting attack on military unit

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

A U.S. Army private from Kentucky has pleaded guilty to charges that he plotted to kill members of his unit in an organized attack. Ethan Phelan Melzer entered the plea Friday in Manhattan federal court. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, man is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6 after he pleaded guilty to trying to murder U.S. military service members, attempting to provide support to terrorists and illegally transmitting national defense information. The three charges carry a potential maximum penalty of 45 years in prison. Authorities say Melzer was already a member of a radical violent group known as 09A even before joining the Army in 2018.

Uncertainty looms over possible Nebraska abortion session

  • AP

Nebraska could be headed to a special session to try to ban abortions now that the U.S. Supreme Court has given states that power, but it’s unclear whether one will actually happen or what type of restrictions might win enough support to pass. Gov. Pete Ricketts says he would work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to try to find a way to ban abortions, but hasn't yet committed to a special session. Ricketts, a conservative Republican who vehemently opposes abortion, praised the ruling as “a victory for the people” and has said he would support a special session to outlaw the procedure in Nebraska.

Abortions stop at Kentucky clinics after Supreme Court rules

  • By DYLAN LOVAN - Associated Press

Kentucky’s so-called trigger laws means abortion has largely been outlawed in the state upon the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday. The state’s only two abortion clinics, both in Louisville, halted abortions Friday. The Kentucky law passed in 2019 declares that abortion would become illegal “effective immediately” if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The measure contains a narrow exception allowing a physician to perform a procedure necessary to prevent the death or permanent injury of a pregnant woman. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said the ruling triggers a ban that also includes victims of rape or incest. Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a candidate for governor, hailed the ruling as “a new era.”

NC legislators want 20-week abortion ban to be restored

  • AP

North Carolina Republican legislative leaders want Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein to ask a federal court to restore a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore wrote to Stein on Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier in the day overturning abortion protections. A federal judge struck down the 20-week limit in 2019 and extended the abortion right to the point of fetal viability, which is generally between 24 and 28 weeks. Moore and Berger say they are ready to take action to get the injunction lifted if Stein is not.

NASA asteroid mission on hold due to late software delivery

  • By SETH BORENSTEIN - AP Science Writer

NASA's plan to explore a strange metal asteroid is on hold. The space agency was late delivering its own navigation software for the spacecraft called Psyche. NASA said Friday there will be an independent review to see what should be done with the nearly $1 billion mission. Nothing is wrong with the equipment or software, the agency just ran out of time to test the software properly. It could launch next year or in 2024. Psyche is just the latest in NASA’s fleet of asteroid-exploring spacecrafts. One is headed back to Earth with rubble collected from an asteroid.

Judge sides with Alaska elections office on House ballot

  • By BECKY BOHRER - Associated Press

A judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials do not need to put the fifth-place finisher in this month’s U.S. House special primary on the upcoming special election ballot in place of a candidate who withdrew. Superior Court Judge William Morse issued an order Friday agreeing with the Alaska Division of Elections’ reading of the law. His decision can be appealed. The division’s director had said that because independent Al Gross withdrew less than 64 days before the election, state law did not permit the division to put the fifth-place candidate, Republican Tara Sweeney, on the special election ballot in his place. A lawsuit challenging that interpretation was filed by three registered voters.

After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins
After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins

  • By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE - Associated Press

Sen. Susan Collins is being criticized for the Supreme Court ruling allowing states to ban abortion because the moderate Republican voted to confirm two of the justices who were in the majority opinion. Critics attacked the Maine senator on social media, and some called for her resignation. The Maine Democratic Party and others cast some of the blame on Collins because her vote was crucial in confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Collins also voted to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch, who also sided with the majority opinion. Collins says in a statement that the overturning of Roe is a “sudden and radical jolt to the country” that will sow division.

Congress approves free student meal extension through summer

  • By LISA RATHKE - Associated Press

Congress has passed a bill that aims to keep up the expanded, pandemic-era distribution of free meals for all students this summer. Final passage Friday of the Keep Kids Fed Act in the U.S. House came less than a week before rule changes for child nutrition programs were set to expire June 30. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature. The legislation is intended to extend the rules that were adopted soon after COVID-19 disrupted schools nationwide. The rules allow summer meal distribution sites to operate in any community with need, rather than just where there’s a high concentration of low-income children.

Bhutan Buddhist leader ordains 144 women, resuming tradition

  • By HALEY BARKER - Religion News Service

The Je Khenpo, the senior Buddhist authority in Bhutan, has begun ordaining a group of 144 women as bhikshunis, or female monks, at the Ramthangkha monastery. Many of the new bhikshunis are Bhutanese, but some came to the tiny Himalayan country from elsewhere in Asia. They are all being ordained in the Tibetan lineage. The news was announced in a post on the Facebook page of the central monastic body of Bhutan and confirmed by Damcho Diana Finnegan, an ordained Buddhist nun and co-founder of the Dharmadatta Nun’s Community in Virginia. Finnegan calls the ceremony a “major step towards ending the institutionalized inequality between men and women in Tibetan Buddhism.”

Couple sues Boston hospital over loss of baby's body

  • By MARK PRATT - Associated Press

A Massachusetts couple whose prematurely-born baby girl died less than two weeks after she was delivered has sued one of Boston’s most prestigious hospitals for losing the infant’s body. The lawsuit filed Thursday says that baby Everleigh’s body was inadvertently thrown away by a Brigham and Women’s Hospital employee in August 2020 along with soiled linens from the hospital’s morgue. A lawyer for the couple says it was like losing their baby all over again. The negligence and emotional distress suit seeks more than $1.3 million. The hospital’s chief medical officer said in a statement that he sympathizes with the family.

NTSB: West Virginia helicopter crashed on last flight of day

  • AP

A federal agency investigating a helicopter crash in West Virginia this week says the flight during an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts was the last one planned for the day. The National Transportation Safety Board said those killed Wednesday included the pilot and five passengers, two of whom were pilot-rated. They have not been identified. The NTSB said Friday that the flight route was different from the tour paths that had been flown previously Wednesday. The flight departed Logan County Airport and crashed about 3.7 miles northeast of the airport just before 5 p.m. The agency says much of the wreckage was consumed in a fire after the crash.

Indiana Oath Keeper member indicted on Capitol riot charges

  • AP

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., has indicted an Indianapolis member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group with conspiracy and other charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say the indictment unsealed Friday charges 39-year-old Michael Greene with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and tampering with documents or proceedings. Greene was arrested in Indiana on Thursday. He was expected to make his initial court appearance later Friday.

Supreme Court: The leaked abortion draft versus the opinion

  • By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER - Associated Press

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade to end constitutional protections for abortion hews closely to the leaked draft opinion that was published in May. Key passages in Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion and the final ruling are identical, including sharp denunciations of the Roe ruling as “egregiously wrong,” with “exceptionally weak” reasoning and “damaging consequences.” The major additions to the final copy are pointed rebukes of the dissent from the court’s three liberal justices as well as a concurring opinion from Chief Justice John Roberts. The draft opinion labeled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” was leaked in a nearly unprecedented breach of protocol.

Governors announce ‘West Coast offense’ to protect abortion

  • By CLAIRE RUSH and ADAM BEAM - Associated Press

The Democratic governors of California, Washington and Oregon on Friday vowed to protect reproductive rights and help women who travel to the West Coast seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The three states issued a joint “multi-state commitment” pledging to work together to defend patients and medical professionals providing reproductive health care. They also vowed to “protect against judicial and local law enforcement cooperation with out of-state investigations, inquiries, and arrests” regarding abortions performed in their states.

Jan. 6: Pressure, unsung heroes and Trump's Watergate echoes

  • By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press

The House Jan. 6 committee began its work under deep political skepticism. A lingering question was what more could be said about the Capitol riot. The answer, it turns out, is quite a lot. The committee's public hearings are showing just how close the United States came to a constitutional crisis when President Donald Trump refused to admit his election defeat. He tried to stop Democrat Joe Biden from being the winner and then summoned a mob to the Capitol. The hearings carry echoes of Watergate and are showcasing the civic decency of officials who did their jobs despite grave risks.

As Roe v. Wade falls, New Mexico braces for a steep rise of abortion seekers

  • Emily Baumgaertner - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The parking lot to the abortion clinic in this desert city was crowded recently with cars from out of state: four from Texas. Two from Oklahoma and others from Arizona, Louisiana and Iowa. Pillows and blankets were scattered across backseats to ease the journey home, whic…

Michigan's top court urged to quickly address abortion ban

  • AP

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Michigan Supreme Court to quickly determine whether abortion will be legal in the state. Lawyers made the plea in a court filing Friday, a few hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a national right to abortion. Abortion in Michigan is legal — for now — because a judge in May suspended a 1931 law that made it a crime. Whitmer has been urging the state Supreme Court to swiftly settle the issue by reaching over the lower courts and declaring the law illegal under the Michigan Constitution. In May, the Supreme Court asked for more information. Several parties met an early June deadline to file documents.

Text from Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

  • By The Associated Press

The Associated Press is making available the full text of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the nationwide right to abortion. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the final opinion issued Friday that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey were wrong and had to be overturned. The text begins with “Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views. Some believe fervently that a human person comes into being at conception and that abortion ends an innocent life."

After Roe, Dems seek probe of tech's use of personal data

  • By MARCY GORDON - AP Business Writer

Four Democratic lawmakers are asking federal regulators to investigate Apple and Google for allegedly deceiving mobile phone users by collecting and selling their personal data. Their call comes as Supreme Court ended the constitutional protections for abortion Friday. The court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half the states. And privacy experts say that could make women vulnerable as their personal data could be used to surveil pregnancies and shared with police or sold to vigilantes. The request for an investigation of the two California-based tech giants came in a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan.

FBI seizes disputed Basquiat exhibit at Orlando Museum of Art

  • Matthew J. Palm and Skyler Swisher - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The FBI raided the Orlando Museum of Art on Friday and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to acclaimed artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, nearly a year into its investigation of their authenticity.

Airlines aim to shift blame for flight problems to FAA

  • By DAVID KOENIG - AP Airlines Writer

With an eye on the upcoming July Fourth weekend, airlines are stepping up their criticism of federal officials over recent widespread flight delays and cancellations. The industry trade group Airlines for America said Friday that understaffing at the Federal Aviation Administration is crippling traffic along the East Coast. The airlines say they are doing everything they can to keep customers happy, including hiring more pilots and customer-service agents. The airlines are pushing back a week after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called them to a virtual meeting and threatened to punish carriers that fail to meet consumer-protection standards.

Juul seeks to block FDA ban on e-cigarette sales in US

  • By TOM MURPHY - AP Health Writer

Juul has asked a federal court to block a government order to stop selling its electronic cigarettes. The company on Friday asked the court to put on hold what it calls an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the Food and Drug Administration. The company filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington as it prepares to appeal the FDA’s decision. The agency said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its cartridges. The FDA said Juul didn't give it enough information to evaluate the potential health risks of its e-cigarettes. In its filing, the company disagreed.

Coast Guard: Overdue sailors are safe, on course to Virginia

  • AP

The U.S. Coast Guard says two overdue boaters have been found safe. Officials announced Friday that Virginia Beach natives Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones had contacted them from about 80 miles offshore, saying they were on their way back to Hampton, Virginia, and didn't need help. The 65-year-old sailors were traveling to the Azores Islands off Portugal when their boat was struck by lightning. They told Jones' daughter that they rigged a spare sail and were headed home. Another week passed and they were declared missing before they contacted the Coast Guard again. An agency watchstander says it is truly wonderful the pair will soon be back with family and friends.

Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week

  • By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA - AP Business Writers

Stocks are rallying again on Friday, and Wall Street is heading for just its second winning week in the last 12 in a reprieve from its brutal sell-off. The S&P 500 was 2.4% higher in afternoon trading. Stocks have climbed this week as pressure from rising Treasury yields lets up somewhat and investors speculate the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive about raising interest rates as earlier thought. It’s been a reprieve from Wall Street’s tumble through most of the year, as central banks slam into reverse on the tremendous support they fed into markets through the pandemic.

Qatar's emir in Cairo for 1st time since Arab spat resolved

  • AP

Qatar’s emir has arrived in Cairo, his first visit to the country following years of frayed ties and a boycott of Doha by four Arab states, including Egypt. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was greeted at the airport on Friday by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, a courtesy only granted to leaders of heavyweight allies. Local media reports say the two are to discuss key regional issues on Saturday, ahead of President Joe Biden’s anticipated trip to the Middle East next month, and ways to further improve bilateral diplomatic and economic relations. The emir’s visit came less than two months after his government announced that it would invest $5 billion in Egypt.

US abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarizes activists

  • By DÁNICA COTO and CARA ANNA - Associated Press

The end of constitutional protections for abortions in the United States has polarized activists around the world, emboldening abortion opponents as advocates of abortion rights worry the Supreme Court ruling could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries. Argentine activist Ruth Zurbriggen said the U.S. Supreme Court ruling “shows that these types of rights are always at risk of being steamrolled,." In El Salvador, anti-abortion campaigner Sara Larin expressed hope the ruling will help make it possible “to abolish abortion in the United States and throughout the world.”

Excerpts from the Supreme Court's landmark abortion decision

  • By The Associated Press

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. The court’s conservative majority, in a decision released Friday, voted to overturn Roe v. Wade from 1973 and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Justice Samuel Alito's majority opinion said Roe “was egregiously wrong from the start.” The court's three liberals, Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, ended their opinion by saying, "With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent.”

Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling

  • By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press

Doctors across Wisconsin say they will immediately stop providing abortions, even as questions remained about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson said in a statement Friday that the group will now focus on getting patients in Wisconsin access to “safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home.”

Illinois governor calls special legislative session on reproductive rights

  • Dan Petrella and Rick Pearson - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Illinois politicians reacted swiftly and along party lines to Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders immediately announcing they plan to call a special legislative session to strengthen the state’s al…