The Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection this week disclosed text messages that showed an aide to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump, tried to hand-deliver fake elector certificates to an aide for former Vice President Mike Pence. The texts show Pence's aide refused to accept the votes.
Johnson told a Wisconsin conservative talk radio host on Thursday that the fake elector slates came from the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, of Butler, R-16th District. A spokesman for Kelly responded that Johnson's claim was “patently false.”