U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson

“House Democrats unabashedly just put America and our future generations on the hook for trillions of dollars in new spending. The country is facing skyrocketing inflation and shortages of goods and services. The last thing families need are more challenges this holiday season, yet this tax-and-spend monstrosity adds to the national debt while raising taxes on middle class families and small businesses. This demonstrates just how out of touch Speaker Pelosi and her members are with everyday Americans.”

Black pastors have always been the first to call

  • Shelia Poole - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Friday morning, the Rev. Shanan Jones was waiting for a call from a family needing help. The family’s matriarch had died and while her estate was in probate, a tree toppled on her home. The bereaved had reached out to Jones, who plans to help them find an attorney to settle the issue.

+20
  • By RAF CASERT and KAREL JANICEK - Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — This was supposed to be the Christmas in Europe where family and friends could once again embrace holiday festivities and one another. Instead, the continent is the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases soar to record levels in many countries.

  • By EDITH M. LEDERER - Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The more than 66,000 United Nations peacekeepers are confronting greater threats today because conflicts have become more complex and are driven by an increasing number of factors ranging from ethnic tensions and the impact of organized crime to illegal exploitation of …

  • By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — America's top defense official will vow Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran's tattered atomic deal wit…