10 Things to Know for Today

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson with his dog Dilyn as he leaves after voting in the general election at Methodist Central Hall, Westminster, London, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The general election in Britain on Thursday will bring a new Parliament to power and may lead to a change at the top if Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party doesn't fare well with voters. Johnson called the early election in hopes of gaining lawmakers to support his Brexit policy. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
1. STAKES HIGH IN ‘BREXIT ELECTION’ U.K. voters are deciding who they want to resolve the stalemate over the divorce deal with the EU in an election seen as one of the most important since the end of World War II.