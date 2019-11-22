Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. MOUNTING IMPEACHMENT EVIDENCE BEYOND DISPUTE
But after two weeks of riveting public hearings with numerous Ukraine revelations, it’s not enough yet to persuade Trump’s supporters to vote to remove him from office, an AP analysis concludes.
2. ISRAEL BRACES FOR POLITICAL FIGHT
The indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to sharpen the battle lines in Israel’s already deadlocked political system and could test the loyalty of his right-wing allies.
3. ‘PERFECT STORM OF SCREW-UPS’
That’s what Attorney General William Barr tells the AP about Jeffrey Epstein’s prison death, adding that prosecutors are making progress as they investigate allegations against the convicted pedophile.
4. WHERE ART AND RESISTANCE MEET
An underpass running beneath Baghdad’s Tahrir Square has become an ad hoc museum chronicling Iraq’s massive anti-government protests.
5. BROWNS STAR FINISHED FOR SEASON
The NFL’s indefinite suspension of Cleveland’s Myles Garrett for smashing Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet has been upheld by an appeals officer.