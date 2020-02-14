Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. ‘WHAT A SAD DISAPPOINTMENT’ Top House Democrats are planning to investigate what they call Attorney General William Barr’s efforts to politicize federal law enforcement.
2. CHINA SEES ANOTHER SPIKE IN VIRUS TOTALS The country’s National Health Commission says 121 more people had died, bringing the total to nearly 1,400, and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases.
3. BLOOMBERG TARGETED BY 2020 HOPEFULS They are accusing their billionaire rival of trying to buy his way into the White House and raising questions about his commitment to racial equality.
4. ‘I HAVE TO GO TO SAUDI’ Thousands of Ethiopians escaping extreme poverty trek to Saudi Arabia in search of work each year, crossing deserts, the sea and a long journey through war-torn Yemen to get to the kingdom.
5. AP: FEDS TO TARGET MEDICARE MARKETERS A government watchdog plans to investigate how telemarketers may be getting hold of seniors’ personal Medicare information, a red flag for potential fraud and waste.