1. MCGAHN MUST COMPLY WITH HOUSE SUBPOENA
A federal judge rejects the Trump administration’s argument that the former White House counsel and other presidential aides have “absolute immunity” from testifying to Congress.
2. TRUMP’S ACTIONS RAISE CONCERN ABOUT ROLE IN MILITARY JUSTICE
Defense Secretary Mark Esper declares that the president ordered him to stop a disciplinary review of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, accused of battlefield misconduct.
3. STRONG EARTHQUAKE RATTLES ALBANIA
Rescue crews search for survivors trapped in toppled apartment buildings after the 6.4 magnitude temblor killed at least nine people and injured more than 300.
4. ‘WE’RE NOT PROTECTING THESE AREAS JUST FOR OURSELVES’
Scientists say protecting broad swaths of the ocean like Gray’s Reef off Georgia’s coast might not be enough to preserve marine ecosystems in the era of climate change and warming waters.
5. SEARCHERS FIND ONLY 1 PERSON ON BESIEGED HONG KONG CAMPUS
A young woman was found in weak condition at Polytechnic University, and faculty teams believe all other anti-government protesters have left the grounds after a weeklong police siege.