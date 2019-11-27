Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Becoming windy with showers this afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, light snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.