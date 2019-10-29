Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. 'I WAS CONCERNED BY THE CALL'
Alexander Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council, says he raised concerns twice over the Trump administration's effort to have Ukraine investigate Democrats.
2. WHERE PENTAGON IS SHIFTING ITS FOCUS
The Defense Department is increasing U.S. efforts to protect Syria's oil fields from the Islamic State group as well as from Syria itself and the country's Russian allies.
3. WHAT MILLIONS OF CALIFORNIANS ARE BRACING FOR
To spend days in the dark as the nation's largest utility says it is switching off power again to prevent powerful winds from damaging its equipment and sparking more wildfires.
4. IRAQ SHIITE HOLY CITY HIT WITH VIOLENCE
Iraqi security forces wearing masks and black plainclothes open fire at protesters in Karbala, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials say.
5. WHO HONG KONG BANNED FROM ELECTIONS
High-profile pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, and the city's leader rules out political solutions before the end of the violent protests gripping the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.