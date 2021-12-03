Toomey co-introduces bill to repeal superfund tax

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., joined joined five GOP colleagues to introduce the Chemical Tax Repeal Act to eliminate the superfund tax imposed by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to a news release from Toomey’s office.

The infrastructure package, the release said, places roughly $13 billion worth of taxes on 42 different chemicals, critical minerals and metallic elements that are the building blocks of common household items such as plastics, rubber, concrete, soap, lightbulbs and electronics.

Euro 2020 final review finds England fans endangered lives

  • By ROB HARRIS - AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Aggression by England fans at the European Championship final exposed an “embarrassing" part of the national culture that endangered lives and should lead to fans being barred from stadiums if they are chanting abuse and under the influence of drugs or alcohol, an investigation…

AP

Philippine military says Muslim rebel leader killed in clash

  • AP

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops killed an Islamic rebel leader and four of his men in fighting in the volatile south in the latest setback for insurgent forces aligned with the Islamic State group, military officials said Friday.

UK Conservatives hold Parliament seat by reduced margin
AP

UK Conservatives hold Parliament seat by reduced margin

  • AP

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has held onto a seat in Parliament in a special election triggered by a lawmaker’s death. But the party saw its margin of victory slashed after weeks of headlines about politicians’ ethics breaches and an uncertain coronavirus picture.

AP

‘A mess’: Kemp under pressure from both sides in 2022 race

  • Greg Bluestein - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is in an epic political squeeze as he runs for a second term, caught between pro-Donald Trump forces pressuring him on his conservative flank and a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams on his left.

National/World

AP

Tropical storm brewing in Bay of Bengal off Indian coast

  • By OMER FAROOQ - Associated Press

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Indian authorities issued an alert, shut schools and canceled trains in parts of the country on Friday as rescue teams braced for a tropical storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

Chinese developer warns it might not pay $400 million bond
AP

Chinese developer warns it might not pay $400 million bond

  • AP

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer warned Friday it might fail to pay off a $400 million bond due next week, adding to financial strains in an industry that is struggling to avoid defaults on billions of dollars of debt.

Macron visits Gulf seeking arms deal, stronger regional role
AP

Macron visits Gulf seeking arms deal, stronger regional role

  • By BARBARA SURK - Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the energy-rich Persian Gulf Friday, hoping to seal a major arms contract after this fall's Australian submarine deal debacle and to strengthen France’s role in the region.

EXPLAINER: Turkey's currency is crashing. What's the impact?
AP

EXPLAINER: Turkey's currency is crashing. What's the impact?

  • By SUZAN FRASER - Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s beleaguered currency has been plunging to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar and the euro in recent months as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presses ahead with a widely criticized effort to cut interest rates despite surging consumer prices.

Solomon Islands politician wants diplomatic ties with Taiwan
AP

Solomon Islands politician wants diplomatic ties with Taiwan

  • By HUIZHONG WU - Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week's no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital…

EPA head tours embattled communities, says help on the way
AP

EPA head tours embattled communities, says help on the way

  • By MATTHEW DALY - Associated Press

RESERVE, La. (AP) — Michael Coleman’s house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery that keeps him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup with dust and worsens his breathing problems.

Supreme Court abortion hearing raises questions for senators
AP

Supreme Court abortion hearing raises questions for senators

  • By LISA MASCARO - AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh convinced Sen. Susan Collins that he thought a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law,” calling the court cases affirming it “precedent on precedent” that could not be casually overturned.

Fuel in tap water alarms Pearl Harbor military families
AP

Fuel in tap water alarms Pearl Harbor military families

  • By AUDREY McAVOY - Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Cheri Burness' dog was the first to signal something was wrong with their tap water. He stopped drinking it two weeks ago. Then Burness started feeling stomach cramps. Her 12-year-old daughter was nauseous.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe
AP

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK, KATE BRUMBACK and JILL COLVIN - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

‘We just feel it’: Racism plagues US military academies
AP

‘We just feel it’: Racism plagues US military academies

  • By AARON MORRISON, HELEN WIEFFERING and NOREEN NASIR - Associated Press

Eight years after he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Geoffrey Easterling remains astonished by the Confederate history still memorialized on the storied academy’s campus – the six-foot-tall painting of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the library, the barracks dormit…

Biden, allies increasingly pushing back at GOP's virus barbs
AP

Biden, allies increasingly pushing back at GOP's virus barbs

  • By ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden looked out over an audience of government scientists and framed his latest plan for fighting COVID-19 as an opportunity to at last put an end to divisiveness over the virus, calling the politicization of the issue a “sad, sad commentary.”

AP

Details of teacher raise proposal emerge in New Mexico

  • By CEDAR ATTANASIO - Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials are expected to share details of a $200 million plan to increase teacher salaries by at least 7% in a presentation to a powerful Legislative committee Friday.

Preview of 'a post-Roe world' in Texas over abortion access
AP

Preview of 'a post-Roe world' in Texas over abortion access

  • By PAUL J. WEBER and MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas offers a glimpse in real time of what would be a striking new national landscape if the Supreme Court drastically curtails abortion rights: GOP-led states allowing almost no access to abortion, and women traveling hundreds of miles to end their pregnancies.

New Mexico approves public financing for cannabis businesses
AP

New Mexico approves public financing for cannabis businesses

  • By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will provide business loans of up to $250,00 toward small-scale cannabis businesses in an effort to provide economic opportunity to communities that were hit hard by past criminal enforcement of marijuana laws.

Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death
AP

Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death

  • By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI - Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A mostly white jury is nearly set for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's shooting death, as only two alternates remain to be chosen before opening statements next week.

Pope to meet Cyprus' Orthodox leader to strengthen ties
AP

Pope to meet Cyprus' Orthodox leader to strengthen ties

  • By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS - Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis plans to meet with the leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church on Friday with the aim of further mending an ideological and political rift between the Catholic West and the Orthodox East that dates back nearly a millennium.

Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown
AP

Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

  • By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO - Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Australian opposition promises deeper emission reductions
AP

Australian opposition promises deeper emission reductions

  • By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia would set a more ambitious target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by the end of the decade if the government changes hands in elections early next year, the opposition leader said on Friday.