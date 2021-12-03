Toomey co-introduces bill to repeal superfund tax

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., joined joined five GOP colleagues to introduce the Chemical Tax Repeal Act to eliminate the superfund tax imposed by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to a news release from Toomey’s office.
The infrastructure package, the release said, places roughly $13 billion worth of taxes on 42 different chemicals, critical minerals and metallic elements that are the building blocks of common household items such as plastics, rubber, concrete, soap, lightbulbs and electronics.
LONDON (AP) — Aggression by England fans at the European Championship final exposed an “embarrassing" part of the national culture that endangered lives and should lead to fans being barred from stadiums if they are chanting abuse and under the influence of drugs or alcohol, an investigation…
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister said Friday that more than 1% of the population is currently infected with the coronavirus, and he called on citizens to get vaccinated if they haven't done so yet.
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police on Friday arrested seven people suspected of war crimes against civilians during the 1992-95 conflict in the Balkan country, the security authorities said.
COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops killed an Islamic rebel leader and four of his men in fighting in the volatile south in the latest setback for insurgent forces aligned with the Islamic State group, military officials said Friday.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has held onto a seat in Parliament in a special election triggered by a lawmaker’s death. But the party saw its margin of victory slashed after weeks of headlines about politicians’ ethics breaches and an uncertain coronavirus picture.
CHICAGO — Charles Collins thought he’d do a little Christmas shopping on Dec. 7, 1941. It was a Sunday, and he’d already filed the next installment of “A Line ‘O’ Type Or Two,” a venerable Chicago Tribune column peppered with readers’ verses and quips.
Greg Bluestein - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is in an epic political squeeze as he runs for a second term, caught between pro-Donald Trump forces pressuring him on his conservative flank and a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams on his left.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legal attempts to block North Carolina legislative and congressional elections from occurring under district maps approved by state Republicans last month are getting heard by state trial judges.
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer warned Friday it might fail to pay off a $400 million bond due next week, adding to financial strains in an industry that is struggling to avoid defaults on billions of dollars of debt.
NICE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the energy-rich Persian Gulf Friday, hoping to seal a major arms contract after this fall's Australian submarine deal debacle and to strengthen France’s role in the region.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s beleaguered currency has been plunging to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar and the euro in recent months as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presses ahead with a widely criticized effort to cut interest rates despite surging consumer prices.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week's no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital…
RESERVE, La. (AP) — Michael Coleman’s house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery that keeps him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup with dust and worsens his breathing problems.
WASHINGTON (AP) — During his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh convinced Sen. Susan Collins that he thought a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law,” calling the court cases affirming it “precedent on precedent” that could not be casually overturned.
HONOLULU (AP) — Cheri Burness' dog was the first to signal something was wrong with their tap water. He stopped drinking it two weeks ago. Then Burness started feeling stomach cramps. Her 12-year-old daughter was nauseous.
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, KATE BRUMBACK and JILL COLVIN - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.
By AARON MORRISON, HELEN WIEFFERING and NOREEN NASIR - Associated Press
Eight years after he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Geoffrey Easterling remains astonished by the Confederate history still memorialized on the storied academy’s campus – the six-foot-tall painting of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the library, the barracks dormit…
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden looked out over an audience of government scientists and framed his latest plan for fighting COVID-19 as an opportunity to at last put an end to divisiveness over the virus, calling the politicization of the issue a “sad, sad commentary.”
By CEDAR ATTANASIO - Associated Press / Report for America
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials are expected to share details of a $200 million plan to increase teacher salaries by at least 7% in a presentation to a powerful Legislative committee Friday.
By PAUL J. WEBER and MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas offers a glimpse in real time of what would be a striking new national landscape if the Supreme Court drastically curtails abortion rights: GOP-led states allowing almost no access to abortion, and women traveling hundreds of miles to end their pregnancies.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will provide business loans of up to $250,00 toward small-scale cannabis businesses in an effort to provide economic opportunity to communities that were hit hard by past criminal enforcement of marijuana laws.
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI - Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A mostly white jury is nearly set for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's shooting death, as only two alternates remain to be chosen before opening statements next week.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis plans to meet with the leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church on Friday with the aim of further mending an ideological and political rift between the Catholic West and the Orthodox East that dates back nearly a millennium.
By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia would set a more ambitious target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by the end of the decade if the government changes hands in elections early next year, the opposition leader said on Friday.
MIAMI — Florida House redistricting leaders faced a steady stream of questions Thursday from members of both parties as they unveiled details about two staff-drawn proposals that give an advantage to Republicans in the high-stakes reapportionment of congressional districts.
Gregory Yee and Brittny Mejia - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After a spate of brazen smash-and-grab robberies left Los Angeles-area retailers and shoppers on edge last month, officials announced Thursday that they had arrested 14 suspects in connection with the crimes.
DETROIT — Two days after the shooting rampage at Oxford High School, the district's superintendent maintained no discipline was in order leading up to the attack for a sophomore now accused of killing four schoolmates and wounding seven others.