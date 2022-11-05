Iran’s foreign minister has acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow’s war on Ukraine. The comments on Saturday by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. Previously Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war on Ukraine. Even so, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has vaguely boasted of providing drones to the world’s top powers. Amirabdollahian told reporters: “We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war." He said Iran remained committed to stopping the conflict.
If you’ve spent any time around political campaigns this year, you’ll have heard the stories. One candidate started field operations — knocking on doors, organizing volunteers, speaking directly with voters — months later than usual because the campaign couldn’t find anyone to take charge. A…
LOS ANGELES — John Duran is styling himself as a law-and-order candidate for West Hollywood City Council, posing in front of sheriff's cruisers on his campaign website and touting his endorsement by the deputies' union.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 — It’s important for you to keep learning and expanding your awareness and your knowledge of the world. You need goals to help you achieve what you want to do. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to take charge of your health through p…
One of the characteristics of a truly civilized society is the ubiquitous use of proper social courtesies. Raising a child is all about civilizing the savage within; therefore, “manners,” as they are known, should be taught to a child early and diligently.
I read a column in the newspaper last week written by Peter Greene titled, “Culture wars are very much part of church life.” The article, which was excellent by the way, was a very succinct explanation of what has happened and what is happening in the United Methodist Church.
Plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers saw one motion granted and another denied this week by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG — Acting Pennsylvania fire commissioner Charles McGarvey is highlighting the importance of fresh batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in conjunction with this weekend’s “fall back” time change.
People who want to vote in person in North Carolina without doing so on Election Day have one more chance this weekend. Hundreds of early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties remain open until 3 p.m. Saturday. This voting option began Oct. 20 and as of early Friday more than 1.6 million ballots had been cast that way. Only people already registered to vote can fill out ballots on Tuesday at their local precinct. North Carolina voters are choosing members of Congress and the legislature, as well as scores of judges and local elected officials.
Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside that reads, “Please help us.” The children are among thousands of people being held at a dangerously overcrowded processing center for migrants who recently crossed the English Channel in small boats. The situation there has reignited a heated debate about the U.K. government’s treatment of asylum-seekers. Details about prison-like conditions also have put a spotlight on wider problems in Britain’s asylum system, which is struggling to cope with a record number of Channel crossings and trying to clear a huge application backlog.