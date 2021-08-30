Region's average number of virus cases

According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has more than doubled from the previous seven days.
In Venango County, from Aug. 24 to 30, there were 106 cases reported, an average 15.1 cases per day; in Clarion County, there were 68 cases reported, an average of 9.7 cases per day; and in Forest County, there were 13 cases reported, or 1.9 cases per day.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 (19 confirmed and 14 probable), Venango County reported 27 additional cases (16 confirmed and 11 probable) and Forest County reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable).
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 22 COVID-19 cases, along with Clarion County's fourth overall virus-related death, which was reported Saturday.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association decided this afternoon to move forward with the fall sports season, rejecting Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation that all youth sports be postponed until 2021 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
