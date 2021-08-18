“Fall in love with the masterpiece, and also the paint on the floor.”
Morgan Harper Nichols
Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 6:22 am
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 18, the 230th day of 2021. There are 135 days left in the year.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 (19 confirmed and 14 probable), Venango County reported 27 additional cases (16 confirmed and 11 probable) and Forest County reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable).
HARRISBURG‑The state Department of Health for the third consecutive day announced more than 5,000 additional cases of COVID-19-including a combined 33 from the tri-county area-were reported in a single day.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and seven probable) and Clarion County reported 16 new cases (six confirmed and 10 probable).
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 29 cases of COVID-19.
All students of Smedley Street Elementary School in the Oil City School District will move to online learning Monday through Friday.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 (seven confirmed and two probable) and Clarion County reported 10 new cases (four confirmed and six probable).
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 22 COVID-19 cases, along with Clarion County's fourth overall virus-related death, which was reported Saturday.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 (six confirmed and two probable) and Clarion County reported three new confirmed cases, as well as one additional death.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 (five confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported three additional cases (one confirmed and two probable) and Forest County reported one new confirmed case.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Venango County reported three additional cases (two confirmed and one probable).
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported one new probable case of COVID-19, giving the county 121 total cases.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced there were two additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Clarion County, raising the total to 115 cases.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported three new cases of COVID-19 (two confirmed and one probable), bringing the county total to 110 cases (98 confirmed and 12 probable).
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health announced Saturday there were no additional cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Friday that Clarion County has two new cases of COVID-19, one confirmed and one probable, bringing the total to 100 cases (90 confirmed and 10 probable).
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced the tri-county area reported no new cases of COVID-19.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County has reported its first coronavirus-related death.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association decided this afternoon to move forward with the fall sports season, rejecting Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation that all youth sports be postponed until 2021 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported four additional cases, two confirmed and two probable.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case, giving the county 10 total cases (seven confirmed and three probable).
The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county 76 total cases (73 confirmed and three probable).
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health announced no new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area on Monday.
HARRISBURG-The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county 72 cases (69 confirmed and three probable).
The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Applefest Core Committee has voted to cancel this year's Applefest.
HARRISBURG — For the first time since July 6, the state Department of Health announced no new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area on Friday.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported an additional positive case of COVID-19, giving the county a total of 68 cases (65 confirmed and three probable).
HARRISBURG–The State Department of Health on Saturday announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Venango County giving it a total of 35 cases (22 confirmed and 13 probable).
HARRISBURG–For the seventh consecutive day, the state Department of Health announced no new positive cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - For the sixth consecutive day, the state Department of Health announced no new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The state Department of Health on Saturday reported no new cases of COVID-19 from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health announced Saturday that Venango and Clarion counties each reported an additional COVID-19 case.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced a COVID-19 death in Armstrong County on Wednesday among the 113 new deaths reported statewide.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Armstrong and Erie counties both reported new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday among the 451 new cases reported statewide.
Seventeen counties in rural northwest Pennsylvanua will move to Gov. Tom Wolf’s green phase next Friday, May 29.
A Tionesta man was fatally shot in Marienville this morning, and a Greensburg man has been charged with homicide.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health reported a sixth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, including eight in Mercer County.
An Oil City man wanted for attempted criminal homicide and other related charges was taken into custody Wednesday morning.
HARRISBURG — For the first time since Saturday, the state Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new positive cases of COVID-19.
