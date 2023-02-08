Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.