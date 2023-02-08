NEW BETHLEHEM -- In the moments leading up to Wednesday night's Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball showdown between North Clarion and homestanding Redbank Valley, it had the feel of a playoff environment.
And why wouldn't it? After all, it's not very often a pair of 18-1 squads square off against one another in front of a packed house.
That playoff feeling quickly had the life sucked out of it, though, as the Bulldogs lit up the scoreboard early and often, racing out to a 15-1 lead to open the contest. After that, the game was never really in doubt as Redbank rolled to a 54-35 victory.
"We talk about it all the time," Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said after the victory. "We like to put the pressure on the other team with quick bursts at the beginning of the game, and that's what we've been doing the last couple of years."
The Bulldogs' trio of Mylee Harmon, Alivia Huffman and Caylen Rearick came out on fire as Harmon dropped in Redbank's first four points of the game on a pair of drives to the rim before Huffman hit a jumper from the key and Rearick drilled a trey from the left corner while the She-Wolves could only counter with a foul shot.
With the score at 9-1, the Bulldogs were just getting started. Harmon sandwiched a pair of buckets around a Huffman baseline floater to make it 15-1 before NC finally notched its first field goal of the game -- a Lauren Lutz putback with 2:43 left in the first.
Rearick responded by sticking home another three and Huffman added a short turnaround jumper to push Redbank's lead all the way to 21-3.
The She-Wolves closed the frame with a 6-2 run, but the damage was already done with the Bulldogs leading 22-9 after one quarter.
"It wasn't the start that we wanted," North Clarion head coach Terry Dreihaup said. "They made everything right off the get-go. Our girls were tight and a little nervous because of the crowd, but they've got to get used to it. That's the way it's going to be the rest of the way."
The Bulldogs were never able to match that opening burst, but they were able to stay comfortably ahead throughout thanks in large part to their zone defense that gave the She-Wolves problems while also getting strong efforts on the boards from Brooklyn Edmonds and Alyssa Bowser, who finished with 11 and seven rebounds, respectively.
"I thought Brooklyn and Alyssa actually set the tone for us in those first couple of minutes to enable us to get out to that 15-1 run. They really did a nice job for us tonight," coach Edmonds said.