NORTHWEST CLASS 2A REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday and Saturday at Sharon High School
Pairings for area wrestlers on Friday
First round
107 pounds -- Sawyer Wolfkiel, Fr., 27-18, Titusville vs. Cash Diehl, Fr., 26-10, Clearfield; Kyle Lantz, Sr., 27-10, Cochranton vs. Michael Copello, Fr., 19-8, Ridgway.
114 -- Logan Powell, So. 24-7, Clarion vs. Micah Rodriguez, So., 25-15, Northwestern; Cadyn Shetler, So. 15-14, Maplewood vs. Waylon Waite, Fr., 26-11, Reynolds.
121 -- Cole Bish, Sr., 27-8, Redbank Valley vs. Logan Hodak, Jr. 24-12, Corry.
127 -- Chase Blake, Jr., 26-15, Maplewood vs. Colton Ryan, Fr., 21-13, Clearfield; Will Schell, Jr., 27-19, Grove City vs. Alex Rueberger, Jr., 33-9, Sharpsville.
133 -- Blake Foulk, Jr. 27-16, Cochranton vs. Brody Beck, Jr. 30-8, Cambridge Springs.
139 -- Cash Morrell, Fr., 30-10, Cochranton vs. Preston Gorton, Jr., 23-16, Cambridge Springs; Dane Wenner, So., 31-8, Cranberry vs. Blake Glass, Fr., 20-18, Fort LeBoeuf; Nate Stearns, Jr. 26-9, Titusville vs. Logan McDonald, Sr., 26-13, Youngsville.
145 -- Gavin Donaldson, Jr., 29-16, Titusville vs. Nik Fegert, Sr., 26-11, Curwensville.
152 -- Devyn Fleeger, Jr., 25-13, Cranberry vs. Mitchell Tingley, Jr., 19-15, Commodore Perry; Landen Wolfkiel, Jr., 21-12, Titusville vs. Andrew Wolfanger, Jr., 34-9, St. Marys.
172 -- Brock Covell, Sr., 32-6, Titusville vs. Gavriel Jordan, So., 17-19, Saegertown; Alex Hackwelder, So., 26-15, Grove City vs. Josh Divens, Jr., 25-8, Sharpsville.
Quarterfinals
107 -- Dalton Wenner, Fr., 28-3, Cranberry vs. Hunter Chew, Fr., 27-11, Harbor Creek or Adika Fiscus, So., 26-9, Warren.
121 -- Elijah Brosius, So., 27-9, Cranberry vs. Jacob Rodgers, Sr., 23-8, North East or Sebastian Chiesa, Sr., 29-7, Northwestern; Hudson Hohman, Fr., 28-7, Grove City vs. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley or Logan Hodak, Corry.
133 -- Conner Reszkowski, So., 27-9, Cranberry vs. Blake Foulk, Cochranton or Brody Beck, Cambridge Springs.
145 -- Cody Hamilton, So., 32-2, Grove City vs. Avery Bittlewr, Fr., 26-11, Johnsonburg or Jackson Bowers, Jr., 27-18, Fort LeBoeuf.
152 -- Mason Gourley, So., 29-5, Clarion vs. Caullin Summers, Jr., 32-7, Sharpsville or Trey Proper, Sr., 31-15, Corry.
160 -- Hunter Hohman, Jr., 36-1, Grove City vs. Coyha Brown, Sr., 27-10, Brookville or Vito Gentile, So., 26-13, Reynolds.
215 -- Brayden McFetridge, Sr., 32-4, Cranberry vs. Porter Brooks, Jr., 28-10, Saegertown or Drew Dygert, Fr., 23-17, Conneaut Area.