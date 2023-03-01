A pair of District 9 champions in freshman Dalton Wenner and senior Brayden McFetridge lead a group of six Cranberry wrestlers who will be competing on Friday and Saturday at the Northwest Regional Class 2A tournament at Sharon High School.
Wenner (28-3) claimed a district title at 107 pounds while McFetridge (32-4) took gold at 215 as coach Dustin Wenner's Berries finished third in the team standings at last weekend's D-9 tournament held at PennWest Clarion. Dustin Wenner also earned coach of the year honors. Also competing at regionals this weekend for the Berries are sophomores Elijah Brosius (121, 27-9), Conner Reszkowski (133, 27-9) and Dane Wenner (139, 31-8) as well as junior Devyn Fleeger (152, 25-13).
Clarion had two wrestlers advance out of the D-9 meet and will be competing this weekend at regionals in sophomores Logan Powell (114, 24-7) and Mason Gourley (152, 29-5) while Redbank Valley has one wrestler competing in senior Cole Bish (27-8) at 121.
A total of 15 area wrestlers will also be competing this weekend in regionals out of the D-10 meet held last week in Sharon. Grove City and Titusville lead the way with five grapplers apiece.
A pair of district champions will be representing the Eagles in sophomore Cody Hamilton (145, 32-2) and junior Hunter Hohman (160, 36-1), while junior Will Schell (127, 27-19), freshman Hudson Hohman (121, 28-7) and sophomore Alex Hackwelder (172, 26-15) will also be representing the Eagles. Meanwhile, freshman Sawyer Wolfkiel (107, 27-18), junior Nate Stearns (139, 26-9), junior Gavin Donaldson (145, 29-16), junior Landen Wolfkiel (152, 21-12) and senior Brock Covell (172, 32-6) will be representing the Rockets.
Three wrestlers will be competing for Cochranton this weekend in senior Kyle Lantz (107, 27-10), junior Blake Foulk (133, 27-16) and freshman Cash Morrell (139, 30-10) while sophomore Cadyn Shetler (114, 15-14) and junior Chase Blake (127, 26-15) will be competing for Maplewood.
Dalton Wenner, Brosius, Reszkowski and McFetridge will all receive first-round byes into the quarterfinal round for the Berries while Grove City's Hudson Hohman, Cody Hamilton and Hunter Hohman, as well as Clarion's Mason Gourley, will also receive a bye into the quarterfinals.
Pairings for the area wrestlers competing today can be found on B2.