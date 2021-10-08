Most Viewed Articles
-
How 'Many Saints of Newark' resolves the mysterious fate of a 'Sopranos' character
-
Pair going to great lengths for Halloween display at OC home
-
Applefest - and big crowds - are back
-
Franklin boy featured in video on Times Square jumbotron
-
Man accused of breaking down door at residence
-
'An excellent weekend'
-
Franklin woman charged for setting fire to home
-
Franklin man facing child porn charges
-
Police and Fire Calls Oct. 5
-
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Automotive
$6,800
Wyant Auto Sales New # 814-676-0163 08 RAV4, 4x4 auto $6800
Trucks
$7,000
1999 Chevy Silverado 4 WD, auto shortbed Reg. cab - great…
Trucks
$5,000
- Mileage: 206,000
2005 F-150 Crew Cab XLT - 4x4, cap, new bed & new ins…
Motorcycle
$2,500
- Mileage: 500
Volkswagon Trike - less than 500 miles since built. Must …
Over Your Coffee Tea Table
–20% Off fall decor in The Woods @ Wyattville, Franklin
Over Your Coffee Tea Table
–Apples, Cider, U-Pick Tomatoes - Barber’s Orchard
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8
-
Pickleball mania is here!
-
Surging Oilers head north to take on Dragons
-
Knights' McCracken makes cut at D-10 tourney
-
Knights sweep past Oilers
-
Wry, Dill propel Oil City booters past Keystone
-
Rockets rough up Golden Eagles, 75-0
-
Orioles sweep tri-meet with Oilers, Cards
-
Panthers claw Wolverines to stay undefeated
-
Clarion's Kerle wins D9 girls golf title
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man accused of breaking down door at residence
-
Franklin woman charged for setting fire to home
-
Franklin man facing child porn charges
-
Police and Fire Calls Oct. 5
-
Police and Fire Oct. 2
-
Police and fire calls - Oct. 4
-
Police and Fire - Oct. 6
-
Police and Fire - Oct. 7
-
2 people killed in crash remain unidentified
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 30
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
-
Driver helps at crash scene — then his SUV is stolen with 5 kids inside, North Carolina police say
-
We don’t want you, Gov. DeSantis tells desperate Haitians trying to migrate to Florida
-
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
-
State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel
-
German Greens leadership steel party for government
-
Family of Texas classroom shooting suspect says he was bullied, robbed at school
-
Christian McCaffrey practiced with the Panthers for the first time since his injury
-
Greg Cote's Week 4 NFL picks
-
Hurricane center tracks system near Florida as Hurricane Sam, Tropical Depression Victor lose strength