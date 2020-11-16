JoAnn McClain Spence, 91, of Oil City, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Paul Raymond Wolcott died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare, from COVID-19.
Updated: November 16, 2020 @ 5:45 am
