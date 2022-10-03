A.R. “Art” Teeters

A.R. “Art” Teeters

A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer.

Born on May 9, 1955, Art was the son of the late Frank and Mary Settles Teeters.

Roy D. George
Obituaries

Roy D. George

Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.

Carol A. Rough
Obituaries

Carol A. Rough

Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, 2022.

Thomas J. 'Tim' Haslett
Obituaries

Thomas J. 'Tim' Haslett

Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Township, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Scott A. Griffen
Obituaries

Scott A. Griffen

Scott A. Griffen, 57, of Franklin, left this Earth on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to be with his heavenly family after a two-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer.

David L. Best
Obituaries

David L. Best

David L. Best, 71, of Monterey Road, Rimersburg, passed away late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Obituaries

Shirley M. Jones

Shirley M. Jones, 84, of Oil City, PA., passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Paul, and her children.

Earl James Umstead
Obituaries

Earl James Umstead

Earl James Umstead, 86, of Cranberry, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a long period of failing health. He had been a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin where he was treated with great care, compassion and with a li…

Floda Pearl Swartfager
Obituaries

Floda Pearl Swartfager

Floda Pearl Swartfager, age 86, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Grace M. Long
Obituaries

Grace M. Long

Grace M. Long, 95, of Smethport, a former well-known Emlenton resident and business owner, went to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, 2022 at Lakeview Nursing Home in Smethport.

Beatrice S. Rembold
Obituaries

Beatrice S. Rembold

Beatrice S. Rembold, 94, of Temperance, MI, formerly of Seneca, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 12:31 p.m. at Hospice of Northwest, Ohio surrounded by her family members.

John T. Barber
Obituaries

John T. Barber

John T. Barber, 99, of Singer Island, Florida, formerly of Conrad Avenue, Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a well-lived full life.

Richard M. Swartz
Obituaries

Richard M. Swartz

Richard M. Swartz, 73, a resident of #2 Monroe St., Franklin, died peacefully early Friday morning, Sept. 23, 2022, in UPMC-Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Elizabeth W. Walters
Obituaries

Elizabeth W. Walters

Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer.

Naomi J. 'Jane' Miller
Obituaries

Naomi J. 'Jane' Miller

Naomi J. “Jane” Miller, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Edward Quigley
Obituaries

Edward Quigley

Edward Quigley, age 68, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence.

Robert V. Donahue
Obituaries

Robert V. Donahue

Robert V. Donahue, age 95, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie.

Stephen D. Hahn
Obituaries

Stephen D. Hahn

Stephen D. Hahn, 70, passed away, with his sister and niece by his side, on September 19, 2022, at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama after a short illness.

Russell 'Rick' Carter Jr.
Obituaries

Russell 'Rick' Carter Jr.

Russell “Rick” Carter Jr., 79, a lifelong Franklin resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 26th, 2022, at The Collin House after a battle with dementia.

Norma J. Barthen
Obituaries

Norma J. Barthen

Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in her home, following a period of declining health.

Harriet 'Ann' Enos
Obituaries

Harriet 'Ann' Enos

On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, Harriet “Ann” Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness. Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family.

Cynthia Kaye 'Cindy' Waters
Obituaries

Cynthia Kaye 'Cindy' Waters

Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness.

Robert E. Carbaugh Jr.
Obituaries

Robert E. Carbaugh Jr.

Robert E. Carbaugh Jr., 73, of Fryburg, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Shippenville Health Care and Rehab after a period of declining health.

Mary Anne Gibson
Obituaries

Mary Anne Gibson

Mary Anne Gibson, age 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes with family by her side September 21, 2022 in her Chesapeake, VA home.

Kay Jean Kenemuth Gray
Obituaries

Kay Jean Kenemuth Gray

Kay Jean Kenemuth Gray, of Sanibel, Florida and formerly of Fern, died Sept. 15, 2022, with her family by her side. She was 80 years old.

Pamela Lynn Viele
Obituaries

Pamela Lynn Viele

Pamela Lynn Viele, 71, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin passed away at 6:26 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot.