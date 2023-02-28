Ada A. Hogue, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Dec. 10, 1921 at home on Horsecreek Road, she was a daughter of the late Millard and Lottie Strain Vandermark.
Mrs. Patricia Ann Black, 95, passed away early Monday morning, Feb. 27, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.
Sharon Ann Moore, 77, of Pleasantville passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at her residence.
Gerald (Jerry) McFarland, age almost 81, of Everson, Washington, died on Feb. 25, 2023 from an aggressive cancer.
Ruth Elizabeth (Weaver) Nosko, 96, of Brook Street (formerly of Water Street), Titusville, passed peacefully on Feb. 23, 2023, following a brief illness.
Linda (File) Emanuele, 81, of 315 West Fourth St., Oil City, passed Feb. 25, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Joesphine Agnes Sweitzer Kumm, 40, of Falls Creek, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.
Shawn Patrick Hilliard, 41, of Perryville, Parker, passed away Friday morning (02-24-23) at his residence.
Frank Comunale III, age 91 of Marienville, formerly of Churchill, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ryan M. Rarer, 42, of Franklin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Beverly A. Lineman, age 85 of Cranberry, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 23, 2023 at UPMC Northwest.
Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr., 84, of St. Clairsville, OH passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born Aug. 7, 1938 in Titusville, a son of the late Kenneth Orlo Williams Sr. and Edith (Schneider) Williams.
Clyde J. Shelkey, age 85, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Jean Marie Bajorek, 75, a well-known resident of 1035 Liberty Street, Franklin; and well-loved longtime Franklin Area School District elementary school teacher, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following complications of a stroke she suffered only days earlier.
Cecil R. Ashbaugh, age 84 of Knox, passed away early Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Katherine M. Goreczny, 101, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2023 at Brevillier Village in Harborcreek after having spent the evening, throughout the night, and into morning with loving family members at her bedside.
Donna G. Hart, 79, of Franklin, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Yvonne C. Niemetz, 70, of Lucinda, passed away on Feb. 21, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
Jerry McMurdy, 82, of Harrisville, died unexpectedly in a car accident the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Sharon Joanne Kunselman, 61, of Mayport, was found deceased on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at her home.
William E. “Bill” Matesich, 85, of Butler and Emlenton, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away at home early Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023 while in the company of his loving wife.
Rita C. Szymanski, 99, of Janeway St., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening (Feb. 19) at her residence.
David Alan Delp, 74, of New Bethlehem, died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, following an accident at his home.
Dr. Francis “Frank” A. Bruno, born March 18, 1929 in Trabia, Sicily, has died in Rocklin, California on Feb. 12, 2023 at the age of 93.
Roger Lee Duck, 69, a longtime resident of 818 Buffalo Street, Franklin, died peacefully at noon Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.
Ruth Ann Crawford, 80, of Oil City, passed away at her home Monday night, Feb. 20, 2023 of natural causes.
Margaret “Peggy” Gibson Fisher joined her husband on Feb. 6, 2023.
Catherine “Katie” Reiss Herman passed away peacefully on February 19, 2023.
Gregory D. Collins, 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health.
Lois Marie Miller of Strattanville passed from this life on the evening of Feb. 16, 2023 at the age of 96.
Susan (Soborowski) Hanna, age 60, of Oil City passed away Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:10 a.m. at UPMC Hamot in Erie, due to complications following a stroke.
Betty Shriver, 91, of Sebring, FL, formally of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 after a brief illness.
William W. Kapp, 91, of Oil City and formerly of Shippenville passed away Monday Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Leila S. Lynch Peth, age 82 of Lamartine, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 17, 2023 at Premier Washington Health Care in Washington, Pa.
Mary Jane Bucholz, 76, formerly of Dempseytown, passed away Sunday Feb. 19, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a brief illness.
Theo Jane Maxwell, age 97 of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Barbara (Bobbie) Louise (Neeley) Shreffler, 95, formerly of Homestead Campus in Gerry, NY went home to her Lord, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at WCA Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Arthur “Bud” Harman began his life at Wolf’s Corners, Clarion County, on June 13, 1930, and he went to his Heavenly rest on Feb. 16, 2023.
Albert “Al” A. Jacks, aged 87, passed away peacefully at his Clarion home on Feb. 16, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today (Monday) at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton for Jeffrey M. Crawford, a well-known former Emlenton resident, who passed away Jan. 21, 2023 in Lowell, Indiana.