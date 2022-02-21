Albert “Al” Burda, 74, of Clintonville, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, at home.

Al was born Feb. 20, 1947, in Frackville. He was son of the late Aloysius and Nellie Burda.

Beverly Grace Shirey
Beverly Grace Shirey, 84, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. Born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Mayport, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse V. and Jenny S. (Himes) Yarger.

David Wayne Thomas
David Wayne Thomas, 54, of Clarion, formerly of Colbert, Georgia, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

Kathryn J. Morrison
Kathryn J. Morrison, 65, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Elk Hospital in Saint Marys. She was born on April 8, 1956, in Brookville; a daughter of the late George H. and E. Jane McMillen Collett.

Clara Ann Vogus Whitten Zuck
Clara Ann Vogus Whitten Zuck, 74, a resident of 1207 Polk Cutoff, Polk, died peacefully at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Alda J. Lerch
Alda J. Lerch, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Jamie Ann Denton
Jamie Ann Denton, 62, of Rouseville, Pennsylvania, passed away Feb. 13, 2022, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Dianna Lyn Potts Smith
Dianna Lyn Potts Smith, 75, of Seminole, Armstrong County, the daughter of the late Cecil and Jean Potts, was born Oct. 10, 1946, in Akron, Ohio. She was called to Heaven on Feb. 19, 2022, after a lengthy stay at McKinley Health Center at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, but she called Se…

Rodger L. Patton
Rodger L. Patton, of Mercer, passed at home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 70.

Cynthia Kay Kline

Cynthia Kay Kline, 58, of Rouseville passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. She is survived by her children; Nicole Peterson, Mitchell Rudolph, and Taylor Drake.

Gary Lee Lepley
Gary Lee Lepley, 61, of Oil City, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Karen A. Flinchbaugh
Karen A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Oil City, passed away at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022.

Wayne E. Burchwell
Wayne E. Burchwell, age 58, of Limestone, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home, following an illness.

Neal Patrick McNaughton
Neal Patrick McNaughton, 62, of Hazelton, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home of natural causes.

Barbara Snyder Anderson
Barbara Snyder Anderson, 72, of Ramseur, N.C., formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Amy Christine Parks
Amy Christine Parks, 54, of Clarion passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 16, 2022, at Penn-Highlands Hospital in DuBois following an illness.

Sister M. Monica Steiner, OSB

Early afternoon, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Sister Monica Steiner, OSB, passed into new life at Saint Benedict Monastery, 3526 Bakerstown Road, Bakerstown Pa. She was 79 years old and in the 60th year of her Religious Profession.

Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon
Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon, 84, of Cochranton, formerly of Franklin, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.

Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak
Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak, treasured mother of Earl and Amy, and beloved wife of Earl, completed her journey into the light on Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022.

Joseph P. Fotos
Joseph P. Fotos, of Clarion Borough, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 13th, 2022 at Highland Oaks at Water Run Landing.

Terry "Jake" Rowland
Terry “Jake” Rowland, 59, of Oil City passed away in February 2022 from a stroke and other COVID complications.

Freda M. Chilson
Freda M. Chilson, age 72, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her residence of a lengthy illness.

Paul Ronald Brewer
Paul Ronald Brewer, 64, of Parker, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

Janie Irene Ball Lehman
Janie Irene Ball Lehman, 74, of Erie, formerly of Greenville and Hollywood, California passed away at Fairview Manor, with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, February, 14, 2022, after a five-year-long, hard-fought battle from rectal cancer.

David Eugene Culp
David Eugene Culp, 79, of Knox, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Betty J. Hoover
Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior with family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her residence.

Dorothy V. Brosius

Dorothy V. Brosius, age 99, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Ryan 'Ted' Andrew Moore
Ryan “Ted” Andrew Moore of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from his battle with cancer in Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Charlotte J. Baseler
Charlotte J. Baseler of Grove City, formerly of Irwin Township, Venango County, passed on Monday evening, Feb. 14, 2022, in AHN-Grove City. She was 91.

Mary Lee (Fahey) Danzer
Mary Lee (Fahey) Danzer, a lifelong Franklin resident and former Venango County elected official, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after years of declining health.