Aletha C. Mossburg

Aletha C. Mossburg

Aletha C. Mossburg, 83, of Vowinckel, died Monday evening, May 17, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.

Born June 26, 1937, in Costello, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Lucille Davenport Cochran.

Maxine B. Barr
Maxine B. Barr

Maxine B. Barr (nee Hart), age 83, of Twinsboro, Ohio, formerly of Rockland, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Leona E. McDeavitt
Leona E. McDeavitt

Leona E. McDeavitt, of Butler Township, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. at the age of 84.

Danae Nelson
Danae Nelson

Danae Nelson, 37, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in her home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after a courageous and fierce battle with cancer.

Barbara Lou Plowman
Barbara Lou Plowman

Barbara Lou Plowman, 89, of Franklin, passed away at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

David J. Scanlon
David J. Scanlon

David J. Scanlon, age 74, Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Delores J. 'Dee' Christy
Delores J. 'Dee' Christy

Delores J. "Dee" Christy of Sandy Lake passed away at 2:10 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at UPMC/Hamot after a brief illness. She was 86.

Craig R. Irons
Craig R. Irons

Craig R. Irons, 64, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Frank Alexander Olsofka
Frank Alexander Olsofka

Frank Alexander Olsofka, age 81, of O'Fallon, Missouri, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his residence.

Blake R. Reed III
Blake R. Reed III

Blake R. Reed III, 79, of Grove City, formerly of Toby Township, Clarion County, went to be with Jesus Monday, May 17, 2021.

Donald E. Socha Sr.
Donald E. Socha Sr.

Donald E. Socha Sr., 88, of Oil City, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh.

Janet F. Rose DeHart
Janet F. Rose DeHart

Janet F. Rose DeHart, 86, of Emlenton, passed away early Sunday morning May 16, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.

Wanda Lea Greenawalt
Wanda Lea Greenawalt

Wanda Lea Greenawalt, age 70, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, May 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Darwin 'Shane' Koch
Darwin 'Shane' Koch

Darwin "Shane" Koch, 55, of Carterville, Illinois, lost a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Carol Lorraine Lindeman
Carol Lorraine Lindeman

Carol Lorraine Lindeman, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), died Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.

David J. McCloskey
David J. McCloskey

David J. McCloskey, age 67, of Allison Park (West Deer Township), formerly of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, due to complications from a fall at his home.

Blake Reed

Blake Reed, 79 of Grove City, formerly of Toby Township, Clarion County, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.

Robert E. Reitz Jr.
Robert E. Reitz Jr.

Robert E. Reitz Jr., 57, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home in Shippenville following a sudden illness.

Ellen Jean Amsler
Ellen Jean Amsler

Ellen Jean Amsler, 88 of Knox, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Randy Barr celebration of life set

A celebration of life/memorial service for Randy Barr will be held Sunday, May 23rd at Oil Creek Campground from noon to 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided and people may bring a dish to share.

Janet DeHart

Janet DeHart, 86, of Emlenton, Richland Township, passed away early Sunday morning after a lengthy illness at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.

Janet L. Hamm Logan
Janet L. Hamm Logan

Janet L. Hamm Logan, age 72, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning May 14, 2021, at her home following a sudden illness.

Shirley A. Snyder
Shirley A. Snyder

Shirley A. Snyder, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully with her children by her side at the Greystone Country Estates, Fredonia at 5:35 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was 86.

Nancy M. Cooper Wilk
Nancy M. Cooper Wilk

Nancy M. Cooper Wilk, 72, of Parker, passed away early Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at her residence of natural causes.

Ethel L. 'Raine' Young
Ethel L. 'Raine' Young

Ethel L. "Raine" Young, 57, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 8:31 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

Barbara Freeman
Barbara Freeman

Barbara Freeman, 78 of Grove City passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Robert Martin Wareham
Robert Martin Wareham

Robert Martin Wareham, age 85, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home due to natural causes on Thursday morning, May 13, 2021.

Russell E. Young
Russell E. Young

Russell E. Young, 69, of Seneca, died at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a period of declining health. He was a dialysis patient for the last eight years.

Craig A. Brinker
Craig A. Brinker

Craig A. Brinker, 66, of Sligo, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Emil E. Flinchbaugh
Emil E. Flinchbaugh

Emil E. Flinchbaugh, age 88, of Oil City, passed away at Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.