Alexander "Alex" J. Sosnowski Jr., 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A complete obituary will be published Thursday in The Derrick.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Alexander "Alex" J. Sosnowski Jr., 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A complete obituary will be published Thursday in The Derrick.