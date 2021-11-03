Alfred Michael Monteiro Jr., left us unexpectedly to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2021.
Born June 21, 1971, in Waterbury, Conn., he was well known as DJ Big Al. He started DJing with a company and then went on his own in 2017. He was very passionate when it came to DJing. He knew how to make someone’s special day all about them. He loved to watch people sing and dance and enjoy themselves, and that is what made it all worth while to him. Al always enjoyed a fun crowd.
Khaila Lorraine Harkless, 20, of Erie, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully with her mother and her special family friend, Mary Luce by her side in St. Vincent Hospital of Erie, at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, following a brief illness.
Larry Gates Preston Sr., 80, a well-known lifelong Foxburg resident and retired business owner, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021 shortly after his arrival in the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.
Dixie D. Kepner, 79 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at AHN Grove City. Dixie was born on Sept. 13, 1942 in Sandy Lake to the late Charles and Martha (Beightol) Crouser. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.